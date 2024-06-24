Rogue One villain reportedly returning for Andor Season 2

Andor Season 2 isn’t just closing the loop between the series and Rogue One, it’s also bringing back the film’s notorious villain, Orson Krennic.

Andor Season 2 will span multiple years, with its last three episodes detailing the final year before Andor is introduced in Rogue One.

The series is currently a hot-button topic for Star Wars fans, as we recently learned the series would recontextualize Rogue One for fans. And another piece of connective tissue between Rogue One and Andor has now fallen into place.

Website The Playlist has reported that none other than Ben Mendelsohn will return for Andor Season 2, reprising his role as Imperial officer Orson Krennic. The reveal comes courtesy of Alonso Ruizpalacios, who will be directing the final three episodes of Andor Season 2.

Lucasfilm Orson Krennic is slated to return for Andor Season 2.

Series creator Tony Gilroy already explained in a 2022 interview that the show’s final shot was already set in stone. That shot and Andor’s final three episodes will be what connects the series to Rogue One.

“Yeah, I mean, our final scene of the show is no secret; it’s going to be [Cassian] walking across the tarmac to get in the ship to go to the Rings of Kafrene to go meet, Daniel Mays’ character.” Gilroy previously told The Playlist.

The series has already dipped its toes into the idea of returning characters, bringing back Duncan Pow and Forest Whittaker as Rebel soldier Ruescott Melshi and revolutionary Saw Guerrera, respectively.

As of right now, no additional Rogue One characters are confirmed to return for Andor. We also don’t know just how much Mendeholson’s Krennic will factor into the show, whether it be as a recurring threat or a one-off cameo.

Andor Season 2 does not currently have a release date. However, the series is expected to premiere in 2025.

