Andor star says S2 will help fans see Rogue One “from a different perspective”

Andor Season 2 is going to radically change how fans view Rogue One, according to star Diego Luna.

Luna spoke with attendees at the ACE Superhero Comic Con, where he discussed the upcoming Andor Season 2. During the panel (as reported on by Popverse), Luna revealed the upcoming Season 2 will show fans the dire events of Rogue One from a different point of view.

“I can tell you, Rogue One is coming, so there will be characters there that you will recognize,” Luna told attendees. “There will be cool stuff. For those who love Rogue One, this season is going to be very special.

“And it’s going to be fascinating to go straight to Rogue One after watching this second season, because you will see Rogue One from a different perspective. I promise you that.”

The haunting fate of Rogue One has always been hanging over the head of Andor since it was announced. The series has promised from the get-go to show the path that took Cassian Andor from a petty thief to a renowned Rebel Alliance Spy.

But it’s also promised to end right where we previously saw Andor’s story begin: meeting Jyn Erso and joining her on her quest to retrieve the Death Star plans.

That story ends in tragedy, with the entirety of the Rogue One team giving their lives to secure the Death Star plans. But we never learned much about Cassian Andor himself throughout the film.

Disney+ series Andor has fixed that, with the first season already proving to be one of the best Star Wars projects ever in the eyes of many fans. The first season saw Andor evolve from a jaded cynic into an infamous revolutionary.

Andor Season 2 will move that part of the Star Wars timeline forward fast, too. While Season 1 focused on the year that radicalized Andor into rebellion, the second season will instead span multiple years in order to catch up to Rogue One.

There’s currently no release date for Andor Season 2, though all signs point to a late 2024 or 2025 release.

