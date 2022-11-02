Andor Episode 9: Vel and Mon Mothma’s relationship explained

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Andor Episode 9 has an eye-opening development between Vel and Mon Mothma – let’s break down what we know about their relationship so far.

While Andor chronicles the backstory of the titular hero first seen in Rogue One, it’s also brought back Senator Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), one of the founding members of the Rebel Alliance, and introduced other never-before-seen rebels like Vel (Faye Marsay).

Throughout Season 1, we’ve seen Vel clash with Cassian and carry out the Aldhani heist, while Mon Mothma has dealt with passive-aggressive remarks from her husband Perrin (Alastair Mackenzie), the tedium of governing under the Empire, and secretly gathered resources.

Episode 9 actually connects Vel and Mon Mothma in an unexpected way – let’s explain.

Andor Episode 9: Are Vel and Mon Mothma related?

Vel and Mon Mothma are revealed to be cousins in Andor Episode 9.

While we still don’t know much about Vel’s place in the wider Star Wars universe, here’s what we’ve learned: she’s one of Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgård) main Rebels; and she appears to be in a romantic relationship with Cinta Kaz (Varada Sethu), who called her a “rich girl” in an earlier episode.

Andor Episode 9: What happens with Vel and Mon Mothma?

Vel visits Mon Mothma in the wake of the Aldhani heist. She buys her daughter a gold dress and has dinner with her and Perrin, where she deals with his usual brand of unbearable chatter.

There’s a great moment where Perrin asks Vel if she’s found herself a husband, and Mon Mothma smirks – she clearly knows her cousin is a lesbian.

Afterwards, they talk about their covert activities with the Rebellion, and Mon Mothma is clearly concerned about whatever Vel is doing with Luthen.

Vel knows risk is the price to pay for “fighting against the Dark and making something of our lives.” Their scene ends with Mon’s most chilling shot so far: her standing along under the chandelier of her palace, a sparkly prison from which she can never escape, lest her façade crumbles.

