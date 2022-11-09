Full Black Panther 2 cast: All actors & characters

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Here’s your guide to the full cast of Black Panther 2 – titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – with all actors and their characters.

In 2016, the MCU introduced its Black Panther in the form of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in Captain America: Civil War. He was a scene-stealer who later headlined his own movie, 2018’s Black Panther, a bona fide, billion-busting hit and Oscar-winner.

Wakanda Forever is the highly-anticipated sequel, although its arrival in cinemas is bittersweet – it comes without Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Naturally, director Ryan Coogler was forced to rework the project.

However, there are many returning characters in Black Panther 2, alongside some key new faces – so, here’s our breakdown of the full cast ahead of its release.

Contents

Black Panther 2 full cast: All actors and characters

Black Panther 2 will see several MCU characters return to the screen, with the introduction of a major new villain and hero too.

The official synopsis reads: “Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

“As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

Shuri: Letitia Wright

Marvel Studios

Letitia Wright plays Shuri, T’Challa’s genius sister and the princess of Wakanda. She made her debut in Black Panther, while also appearing in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Her role in Black Panther 2 was expanded following Boseman’s death.

While perhaps best known for playing Shuri, Wright has also starred in Black Mirror, Ready Player One, and Death on the Nile.

Queen Ramonda: Angela Bassett

Marvel Studios

Angela Bassett plays Ramonda, the queen of Wakanda who’s grieving the loss of her son T’Challa in Black Panther 2. The star told Entertainment Weekly: “She’s balancing trying to keep threats to her nation at bay, lead her people, and mother her daughter, in the midst of the grief of losing her son and king. It’s a lot for her to handle.”

Bassett is an Oscar-nominated actress (who’s expected to receive her second nomination for Black Panther 2) known for starring in Boyz n the Hood, What’s Love Got To Do With It, and American Horror Story.

Okoye: Danai Gurira

Marvel Studios

Danai Gurira plays Okoye, the head of Wakanda’s all-female special forces known as the Dora Milaje. She teased to Gizmodo: “She’s trying to focus, her nation needs her for stability, but has she gone through her grief? I think she’s trying to help folks get to the other side of things [by] coming up with ideas. But is it the best idea? Has she anchored what her choices are in her own process?”

Gurira is best known for her role in the MCU and playing Michonne in The Walking Dead.

M’Baku: Winston Duke

Marvel Studios

Winston Duke plays M’Baku, the leader of Wakanda’s mountain tribe, the Jabari, who are no longer isolated following the events of Infinity War and Endgame. “Now we get to see how he figures out a brand-new world for Wakanda; a brand-new world like we’ve had to experience,” the star told Screen Rant.

Duke has also starred in Us, Spenser Confidential, Nine Days, and will appear in The Fall Guy.

Nakia: Lupita Nyong’o

Marvel Studios

Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, a Wakandan War Dog whom T’Challa was in love with. “The last time we saw Nakia was before The Blip and also, of course, before she lost the love of her life, T’Challa… We meet a Nakia that has matured, whose priorities have shifted and sharpened. But the one thing that hasn’t changed? She’s the one you want to call when you’re in trouble,” she told Screen Rant.

Nyong’o is an Oscar-winning actress who’s starred in 12 Years A Slave, Us, and the Star Wars franchise as Maz Kanata.

Namor: Tenoch Huerta

Marvel Studios

Tenoch Huerta plays Namor, Black Panther 2’s villain – although, a bit like Killmonger, don’t expect him to be your traditional antagonist. He’s Marvel’s oldest character, but the movie makes a major change: instead of Atlantis, the Sub-Mariner presides over the kingdom of Talocan, believed to be inspired by Tlālōcān, an underwater realm in the Aztec codices ruled by the rain god Tlāloc.

Huerta has previously appeared in The 33, Tigers Are Not Afraid, and The Forever Purge. This is his MCU debut.

Riri Williams / Ironheart: Dominique Thorne

Marvel Studios

Dominique Thorne is making her MCU debut in Black Panther 2 as Riri Williams, also known as Ironheart, an MIT student who builds her own suit of armor. She will also appear in her own MCU series.

Thorne earlier starred in If Beale Street Could Talk and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Everett Ross: Martin Freeman

Marvel Studios

Martin Freeman has returned as Everett Ross, the CIA operative first introduced in Captain America Civil War, later appearing in Black Panther and due to star in the Secret Invasion Marvel series.

Freeman is best known for his roles in The Office, Sherlock, and playing Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit trilogy.

Black Panther 2 is due for release on November 11. You can find more of our coverage here.