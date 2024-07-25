GTA 6 & COD at risk as video game actors strike for protection against AI

SAG-AFTRA have announced that video game actors under their umbrella will be striking to fight for better protections against AI, with massive releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and GTA 6 being affected.

The strike has been ordered against studios working toward finding AI solutions to replace actual voice actors, with the list including some of the biggest companies in gaming.

Parties affected by the strike order include publishers like Take 2 and Activision, as well as developers like Insomniac and WB Games. This means major titles like GTA 6 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 are part of the order.

Article continues after ad

Activision

While it’s important to bear in mind that voice and motion capture acting for these projects is sometimes be performed years ahead of release, there are also games yet to be unannounced that will likely run into friction as a result of these strikes.

And, while SAG-AFTRA did concede that the companies that are being struck against were willing to find middle ground on many of the concerns they raised, the strike came down to one of just 25 demands falling through, according to a report by journalist Stephen Totilo.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That one point of conflict resulted in the strike, with multiple SAG-AFTRA members citing protections from AI as a necessary part of bringing talent onto video game projects.

“We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “Enough is enough. When these companies get serious about offering an agreement our members can live — and work — with, we will be here, ready to negotiate.”

Article continues after ad

SAG-AFTRA’s National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, expressed his disappointment that a deal couldn’t be reached.

However, he wasn’t clear about what exactly caused this rift despite most of the negotiations going well.

“Frankly, it’s stunning that these video game studios haven’t learned anything from the lessons of last year – that our members can and will stand up and demand fair and equitable treatment with respect to A.I., and the public supports us in that.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The SAG-AFTRA site has a resource that allows people to search which games are on strike notice, though this won’t be of much help with unannounced titles unless you’ve got the game’s production ID.

There are developers and publishers that are cleared, but those looking to work with SAG actors will have to sign new, SAG-AFTRA-approved interim agreements that come with protections for working actors.