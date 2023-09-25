WGA strike set to end as union reaches tentative agreement with streaming platforms

The historic Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike is set to conclude as union negotiators have reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios and streaming platforms.

After failing to meet in the middle with streaming platforms earlier this year, the WGA began its industry-halting strike on May 2. Now, almost half a year on, the historic strike is set to reach its conclusion.

Union representatives have reportedly reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood production studios and streaming platforms alike as of September 24. While the new agreement needs to be approved and signed on by WGA members, all signs point to the deal being “exceptional,” as the WGA Negotiating Committee said in an email that same day.

“We can say, with great pride, that this deal is exceptional – with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership,”

Currently mapped out as a three-year contract, specifics on financial compensation and the like remain under wraps for the time being. Though as thousands of WGA members get their hands on the contract, further details are sure to spill out in a matter of days.

Should the contract move forward from here, with member approval, the WGA board will then vote on whether to formally end the ongoing strike. Should that indeed be the case, writers will naturally be able to return to work and countless productions can resume.

Everything from Marvel movies and Disney+ series to Blockbuster films have all been impacted by the WGA strike. Should this contract be agreed upon, we’ll likely see a return to work for many, if not all, of these projects over the coming months.

As outlined in the note from the Negotiating Committee, “no one is to return to work until specifically authorized by the Guild. We are still on strike until then.”