SAG-AFTRA facing their “Last, best & final offer” from studios

SAG-AFTRA is facing another round from Hollywood studios, with now what seems to be their final offer.

Hollywood has been in turmoil these past few months. While the WGA strikes that began in May have finally been resolved, it seems that the SAG-AFTRA strikes are still ongoing. You can find out more about the strikes here.

Just recently the AMPTP sent over another deal for the union to look over, after over three months of striking. This could be an end to the strikes, as the Hollywood studios claim that this is their best offer so far.

However, not all is as it seems, as SAG-AFTRA is pretty unimpressed with the way things have been handled by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

SAG-AFTRA is still looking over potential final deal

The strikes, which have been ongoing since July, may be coming to an end, as SAG-AFTRA has been presented with a deal from studios. This deal is said to be Hollywood’s “Last, Best, and Final Offer.”

However, SAG-AFTRA is not letting those big words deter them from looking over the terms of the deal properly, with a post stating that they are with the post also confirming that they are “reviewing and considering” it, along with stating criticism of how this deal has been handled, particularly in terms of time frame. It is currently unknown if the deal will be accepted.

An update from Variety has offered further insight into the offer’s details, including pay rises, bigger residual bonuses for actors with projects on streaming platforms, and “comprehensive protections on artificial intelligence.”

After over three months of striking, and the WGA strikes ending, recent reports have hinted towards SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood being more on the same page about how to proceed, but only time will tell if their strikes end. Multiple negotiations have been made without success so far, however, some agreements have been made, including the recent allowance of promotion by actors for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel movie.

