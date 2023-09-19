A Time Called You: How Rowoon’s LGBTQ cameo fits into the storyline

Fans were stunned when Netflix‘s A Time Called You had K-Pop idol and actor Rowoon in a cameo appearance alongside Ahn Hyo Seop. His head-scratching LGBTQ cameo plays a bigger role in the K-drama than originally believed.

Besides the complexities of timelines and time travel, the K-drama had fans talking. Ahn appeared as a character that looks exactly like Si-heon and Yeon-jun.

In A Time Called You Episode 8, he’s at a hagwon (tutoring school) and anxiously waiting for someone. The scene implies there’s something more between the character and his friend before tragedy struck with a car crash.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The true meaning behind the scene is not fully explained until putting the pieces together. But how does the scene play into the gravity of the overall storyline of Jun-hee (Seo Yeo-been), Si-heon, Min-ju, and Yeon-jun?

Netflix

Rowoon’s cameo scene implies the real Yeon-jun was gay in A Time Called You

Based on Rowoon’s scene, it means the real Yeon-jun was gay and would have likely never fallen in love with Jun-hee until Si-heon traveled into his body. Episode 8 revealed that Si-heon time-traveled from 2002 to 2007 after a bus accident. He woke up in the body of Yeon-jun.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Let’s break it down. The eighth episode cracks the K-drama wide open. Si-heon lived his timeline after Min-ju’s murder. He went to America and returned to only get into a bus accident while listening to the tape recorder. In Jun-hee’s timeline, Yeon-jun is someone who looks like Si-heon, allowing Si-heon to travel into his body.

Article continues after ad

When he woke up, Yeon-jun’s mother was there and confirmed he was in a coma while his friend died. Since 1998, Si-heon remembers Min-ju/Jun-hee talking about her love story with Yeon-jun. Having fallen in love with her, Si-heon recreates meeting Jun-hee and them falling in love.

Article continues after ad

It’s then revealed that Jun-hee fell in love with 1998 Si-heon in her timeline, and not the real Yeon-jun. Rowoon’s cameo scene in A Time Called You proved that the real Yeon-jun was in love with his friend, and were just starting to confess their feelings before the crash. In reality, if Si-heon never entered his body, Yeon-jun and Jun-hee were never destined to really be together.

Article continues after ad

You can read more K-drama news in our hub here, explainers about Si-heon and Yeon-jun here, and if Min-ju and Jun-hee are the same person here.