Best Kim Hye-yoon K-dramas to watch after Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner has made a perfect on-screen pairing between actors Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok, with Kim having more than a few well-known K-drama roles.

Actor Kim Hye-yoon stars as the female lead in Lovely Runner K-drama. She’s the character Im Sol, a young woman who gets the chance to travel back in time to save her favorite idol. The K-drama has been a success with its unique take on time travel, young love, and the actors’ on-screen chemistry.

K-drama fans were over the moon with Kim and Byeon working together, especially with Kim known for a teen romance classic. But the actor is a jack of all trades tackling comedy, romance, and drama.

With Lovely Runner set to end after 16 episodes, there are plenty more of Kim’s on-screen roles to binge-watch after the show is over.

Sky Castle

What it’s about: How far are the wealthy willing to go for their children’s success? Sky Castle focuses on wealthy families, mostly the matriarchs, living in a luxurious residential area called Sky Castle. They will do anything to make their husbands successful and their children at the top of the food chain. Actor Kim starred as one of the main leads Kang Ye-seo.

What we think: Sky Castle is one of cable television’s most successful K-dramas for a reason. It’s seeped in juicy and riveting drama that is relentless. Within 20 episodes, you get backstabbing betrayal and the pursuit to stay elite no matter the cost.

Where to stream: Netflix

Extraordinary You

What it’s about: Eun Dan-oh is an ordinary girl at a prestigious high school, but her world suddenly changes when she realizes her life isn’t real. It turns out everyone around her is living the storyline of a comic book called Secrets. As a secondary character, Dan-oh is unsatisfied with her story and sets out to change it and meets a nameless student.

What we think: Extraordinary You is a K-drama classic among fans as a teen romance that breaks the fourth wall. It is one of the longer K-dramas at 32 episodes, but it keeps you engaged throughout as you want to see how Dan-oh will manage to keep the life she wants and her romance when it’s not meant to exist.

Where to stream: Viki

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

What it’s about: Set in the Joseon dynasty, a royal inspector who dreams of following his cooking passions meets a divorcee. Ra Ian is a 6th-grade public service worker whose job is not what he wants to do in life. His real wish is to open a dumpling shop. Instead, he becomes a secret royal inspector uncovering corrupt crimes. He meets Kim Joy, a divorced woman seeking happiness. They join forces to take down corrupt politicians.

What we think: If you’re a fan of historical settings and unsuspecting romance, then Secret Royal Inspector & Joy is for you. The K-drama was well-liked for its quirky comedy tied with the seriousness of taking down unjust crime. At the same time, the K-drama fulfills anyone’s romance itch.

Where to stream: Netflix, Viki

Snowdrop

What it’s about: Snowdrop is a political period piece set during South Korea’s democratic movement in 1987. It starred BlackPink’s Jisoo in her first acting role. Eun Yeong-ro attends an all-girls college and meets graduate student Lim Soo-ho. One day, she finds him bloody and wounded and shelters him in her dorm. Everyone initially believes he was involved in a local protest. But it’s soon revealed he’s a North Korean spy with a mission. Amid political turmoil, blossom love.

What we think: Actor Kim played a supporting role as Gye Bun-ok, the college’s secretary who doesn’t get along with the girls. Snowdrop was one of the most controversial K-dramas due to its storyline, but it ended up being one of the best shows in the genre. It melds the anxious danger of political threat with a young love story that can or cannot become something more.

Where to stream: Disney+

Lovely Runner is streaming on Viki, and if looking for Netflix K-dramas to keep tabs on then look no further.