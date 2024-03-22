3 Body Problem: Where did Auggie go?

3 Body Problem’s Auggie decided to head off on her own after leaving the Stairway Project and publicizing her life’s work, but where did she go?

In Netflix‘s 3 Body Problem, viewers are introduced to a cast of brilliantly-minded characters, one of whom is Auggie Salazar (Eiza González).

Her work on nanofibers plays a huge role in the first season, helping humanity fight against the mysterious impending alien race, the San-Ti.

However, after leaving the Stairway Project and publicizing her life’s work online for all to access, viewers may be left wondering where Auggie went. Luckily, we have all the answers.

It may go without saying, but obvious story spoilers for 3 Body Problem on Netflix from this point on. Do not continue reading if you want to experience the journey unspoiled.

Where did Auggie go in Episode 7 of 3 Body Problem?

Auggie reluctantly joins the Stairway Project, though her time there is short-lived.

In Episode 7, Auggie reluctantly agrees to join the Stairway Project. However, when she learns of Thomas Wade’s (Liam Cunningham) plan to send Will Downing (Alex Sharp) into space, a mission that will see her friend and fellow member of the Oxford Five reduced to just a brain, the emotional toll proves too much.

“I can’t stay. I never should have come to work for that man. For any of these men,” Auggie tells Jin Cheng (Jess Hong). “I f***** up. I need to fix it. I’m leaving.”

She then heads to her workplace, where Auggie informs her former boss that she has shared her life’s work on nanofibers with WikiLeaks; “It can make life better for the people who need it most. It shouldn’t belong to anybody. It should belong to everybody.”

After this, Auggie disappears from the show until the finale of season 1. In the second half of episode 8, she is shown to be in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, using her nanofiber tech to give Favelas clean water.

Netflix Auggie is later revealed to have traveled to Mexico to put her nanofibers to work.

When Jin insinuates to Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo) that Auggie loves him as much as Will loved her, he attempts to call Auggie. However, she chooses to ignore his call and instead, gets back to putting her nanofibers to work.

Viewers will have to wait for a second season to see where Auggie’s story leads and whether she’ll return to help the remaining Oxford Five members take on the San-Ti.

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix.