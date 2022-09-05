Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update: Release date, Claudia banner, new areas, more

Tower of Fantasy update 1.5 is on the horizon, which means Wanderers will soon be able to dive into all the new content. Here’s everything you need to know, including the release date, Simulacrum banners, and more.

The Tower of Fantasy 1.5 Artificial Island update is the first content patch since the game’s release. Not only does it include new locations, but there are a number of deadly bosses and the arrival of the Home System.

If that wasn’t enough, Wanderers will likely be able to roll for Claudia – the game’s upcoming SSR Simulacrum. So, if you wish to know everything that’s coming in the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update, then we’ve compiled all the details in one place for you here.

Contents

Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update release date

The Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update will go live on September 15, 2022. This means Wanderers have plenty of time to save resources for the upcoming character banners and prepare themselves for the new bosses. We’ll update this section as soon as we hear further details from the developers.

Tower of Fantasy 1.5 trailer

Tower of Fantasy Home System

Once the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update goes live, players will be able to create their very own homes. Judging from the trailer footage, it looks like Wanderers can customize their base with various furnishings, create garden spaces, and even process certain materials.

Claudia banner

While the developers didn’t officially reveal that Claudia would be available in the 1.5 update, the trailer did put a huge emphasis on her. The new SSR utilizes her Guren Blade to cut through waves of enemies, slicing and dicing them with deadly precision. Wanderers who enjoy melee-based combat will definitely want to roll on her banner once it goes live.

Tower of Fantasy new areas

Hotta Studio Rusty Iron Camp is one of the new locations added in the ToF 1.5 update.

The Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update also adds a number of new areas to the game, which aims to expand upon the game’s already massive open world. These locations are as follows:

Ring Arena

Puddled Lake

Rusty Iron Camp

Whether new enemies will inhabit these POIs remains to be seen, but we’ll soon find out when the update goes live next week.

Tower of Fantasy Interdimensional Frostfire Dragon boss

One of the biggest additions to Tower of Fantasy is the new Interdimensial Frosfire Dragon – a monolithic mechanical wyvern that appears to use electrical attacks. Wanderers will certainly need to have their wits about them if they wish to take down this beast and claim its rare resources.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about the Tower of Fantasy 1.5 update. Make sure you check out our Tower of Fantasy page for all the latest news and guides.