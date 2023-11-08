WoW Guardians of the Dream 10.2 patch notes: Amirdrassil, class changes & more

The Guardians of the Dream 10.2 update for World of Warcraft is now live, bringing with it a ton of new content and changes to the existing systems.

Though Dragonflight has inarguably been a difficult time for the retail version of the game, things are looking positive for the future. The announcement of a series of three expansions as part of the extensive Worldsoul Saga was met with thunderous applause and marked a significant change of direction for the game.

Unfortunately, it looks like fans will be waiting up to a year for the first part, The War Within, so maintaining and improving upon Dragonflight in the meantime has to be a priority for Blizzard. In that vein, the anticipated 10.2 patch brings with it new content to enjoy and myriad improvements to the quality of life and balancing of the game.

WoW Guardians of the Dream 10.2 patch notes

All the changes and updates for the WoW 10.2 Guardians of the Dream update are listed below.

Guardians of the Dream Major content additions

New Raid: Amirdrassil, the Dream’s Hope tasks players with taking on the great dragon Fyrakk. For Raid Finder, the encounters will be releasing on the following dates:

Week of November 14 – Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot | Igira the Cruel | Smolderon), Normal, Heroic, Mythic

– Raid Finder Wing 1: Incarnates Wake (Gnarlroot | Igira the Cruel | Smolderon), Normal, Heroic, Mythic Week of November 21 – Raid Finder Wing 2: Molten Incursion (Volcoross | Larodar, Keeper of the Flame)

– Raid Finder Wing 2: Molten Incursion (Volcoross | Larodar, Keeper of the Flame) Week of November 28 – Raid Finder Wing 3: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams | Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle)

– Raid Finder Wing 3: The Viridian Weave (Council of Dreams | Nymue, Weaver of the Cycle) Week of December 12 – Raid Finder Wing 4: Fate of Amirdrassil (Tindral Sageswift, Seer of the Flame | Fyrakk the Blazing)

New Zone: The Emerald Dream is finally coming to WoW proper with players able to explore one of the most mythical locations in the lore of the game.

New legendary weapon: Fyr’alath, the Dream Render is a Two-Handed Axe able to be used by Death Knights, Paladins & Warriors.

New Public Events: Several new Public Events are now available for players to enjoy including Superbloom, Emerald Frenzy & Emerald Bounty.

New World Boss: Aurostor the Hibernating is out in the world for the first time. The Furbolg Wild God has been awoken from his slumber and essentially needs to be knocked unconscious by players.

New Class Tier Sets: As is always the case when a new raid tier is introduced, all of the classes are getting new armor sets to try and earn. The Rogue and Demon Hunter sets are particular highlights with bonuses for characters in a full set.

New PvP Mode: The update also sees the introduction of the Battleground Blitz Brawl, an 8v8 mode that could enter the rated rotation if it proves popular with players.

Guardians of the Dream Mythic+ rotation & rewards

Blizzard Entertainment

Season 3 of the Mythic+ rotation brings new dungeons into play, including two sections of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon. The full list is as follows:

Dawn of the Infinite: Galakrond’s Fall

Dawn of the Infinite: Murozond’s Rise

Waycrest Manor (Battle for Azeroth)

Atal’Dazar (Battle for Azeroth)

Darkheart Thicket (Legion)

Black Rook Hold (Legion)

The Everbloom (Warlords of Draenor)

Throne of the Tides (Cataclysm)

Additionally, two titles are available this season “the Dreaming” and “the Dreaming Hero” as well as a recolor of the Armoredon mount in the Verdant Amoredon.

Class balancing changes in Guardians of the Dream 10.2

There are a huge amount of class balancing changes and alterations this time around. We’ve included all of the major ones below.

DEATH KNIGHT

Frost Fixed an issue with Chill Streak not decrementing a bounce when it bounced off of the Death Knight.

Unholy Unholy Assault now increases all damage dealt by 20% (was granting 20% Haste for 20 seconds). Soul Reaper damage increased by 20%. Death Coil damage increased by 12%. Scourge Strike damage increased by 12%. Festering Strike damage increased by 20%. Festering Wound damage increased by 10%. Raise Dead (Main Ghoul) damage increased by 10%. Summon Gargoyle damage reduced by 30%. Army of the Dead ghoul damage reduced by 25%. Ghouls summoned by Apocalypse now have their own scaling from the Death Knight’s stats separate from Army of the Dead. Apocalypse Ghoul damage increased by 12%.



DEMON HUNTER

Many talents have changed locations and/or available connections.

Sigil of Flame now moved to Demon Hunter baseline.

Sigil of Flame initial damage increased by 200%.

Elysian Decree has been moved to the Demon Hunter class tree.

New Talent: Live by the Glaive – When you parry an attack or have one of your attacks parried, restore 4% of max health and 10 Fury. This effect may occur once every 5 seconds.

New Talent: Champion of the Glaive – Throw Glaive has 2 charges and a 10-yard increased range.

Immolation Aura damage reduced by 8%.

Sigil of Flame duration increased by 2 seconds.

Spectral Sight cooldown was reduced to 30 seconds (was 1 minute/30 seconds), and Haste now affects its global cooldown.

Metamorphosis cooldown reduced to 3 minutes (was 4 minutes).

Darkness now has a 15% chance to avoid all damage from an attack. The chance to avoid damage increased by 100% when not in a raid.

Demonic’s duration for Demon form reduced to 5 seconds (was 6 seconds).

The Hunt initial damage increased by 22% and damage over time damage increased by 30%.

Unrestrained Fury is now a 1-rank talent (was 2) and increases max Fury by 20 (was 10/20).

Shattered Restoration is now a 1-rank talent (was 2) and increases Shattered Soul healing by 10% (was 5/10%).

Illidari Knowledge is now a 1-rank talent (was 2) and reduces magic damage taken by 5% (was 3/6%).

Will of the Illidari is now a 1-rank talent (was 2) and increases max health by 5% (was 3/6%).

Rush of Chaos is now a 2-rank talent (was 1) and reduces Metamorphosis cooldown by 30/60 seconds (was 60 seconds).

Quickened Sigils no longer reduces cooldowns of Sigil skills.

Precise Sigils no longer increases Sigil durations by 2 seconds.

Erratic Felheart now reduces cooldown of Fel Rush/Infernal Strike by 8/15% (was 10/20%).

Flames of Fury has been adjusted – Now a 2-rank talent (was 1). Sigil of Flame deals 35/70% increased damage and generates 1/2 Fury per target (was 2).

Chaos Nova cooldown reduced to 45 seconds (was 1 minute) and Fury cost reduced to 25 (was 30).

Any Means Necessary now correctly shows the same percent value before and after talenting into it.

Cycle of Binding now works with Precise Sigils.

Inertia now triggers correctly after using Immolation Aura twice before using Fel Rush.

Unnatural Malice, Relentless Pursuit, Extended Sigils, Misery in Defeat, First of the Illidari, Fodder to the Flame, Unleashed Power, and Concentrated Sigils have been removed.

DRUID

Heart of the Wild has been updated – Now additionally reduces the cast time of Balance spells by 30% and increases their damage by 20% (was 30%) and generates 1 combo point per 2 seconds while in Cat Form and increases Physical damage by 20% (was 30%).

Innervate duration is now 8 seconds (was 10 seconds).

Druid of the Flame Cat Form has been updated.

EVOKER

Augmentation If 2 Ebon Mights are already active on an ally, Ebon Might will now seek a nearby ally with fewer than 2 Ebon Mights. Ebon Might’s priority to apply to other Augmentation Evokers has been reduced and will apply to other damage dealing roles first. If 2 Presciences are already active on an ally, Prescience will no longer be able to be applied to that ally. When casting Prescience with an enemy selected, its priority to apply to other Augmentation Evokers has been reduced and will apply to other damage dealing roles first. Prescience now has 2 charges. Prescience now clears on raid encounter and Mythic+ start. Ebon Might grants 8% of the Evoker’s primary stat (was 10%). Ebon Might now clears on raid encounter and Mythic+ start. Shifting Sands now prefers to apply to an ally who does not already have Shifting Sands. Aspects’ Favor increases maximum health by 2/4% (was 3/6%). Molten Blood absorption reduced by 50%. This does not affect PvP combat.

Devastation Mastery: Giantkiller reduced by 25%. For example at level 70, 180 Mastery rating now grants 1.5% Mastery (was 2%). In addition, damage no longer falls off once the target reaches 30% health. All damage increased by 8%. Disintegrate damage increased by 15%. Inherent Resistance reduces magic damage taken by 4/8% (was 2/4%). Attuned to the Dream increases healing done and healing received by 3/6% (was 2/4%).

Preservation Living Flame healing increased by 20%. Verdant Embrace healing increased by 35%. Resonating Sphere applies Echo to the first 3 allies it hits (was 5). Cycle of Life now accumulates 10% (was 15%) of your healing over 8 seconds (was 10 seconds). Rewind recovers 33% of damage taken in the last 5 seconds (was 40%). Fluttering Seedlings no longer occur from Emerald Blossoms that are triggered from Echo. Fluttering Seedlings healing has been increased by 20%.



HUNTER

Hunter’s Mark now increases all damage taken by the target by 5% while the target is above 80% maximum health. When applying Hunter’s Mark out of combat or before a pull, it continues to have no cooldown. If you apply Hunter’s Mark while in combat, Hunter’s Mark receives a 20-second cooldown.

Fixed an issue where Entrapment didn’t share diminishing returns with other root abilities.

Fixed an issue where several talents or set bonus effects that modified damage dealt or critical damage dealt did not properly affect the damage of Poison Injection.

Blizzard Entertainment

MAGE

Arcane Fixed an issue with the Arcane Missile Volley reach extending far further than intended. Fixed an issue where Clearcasting would trigger off non-Mage spells. Fixed an issue where gaining Clearcasting from Cascading Power wouldn’t correctly gain all the Clearcasting modifiers including Slipstream’s channel while casting benefit. Fixed an issue where consuming a Concentration proc would not also grant Nether Precision if talented. Fixed an issue with Arcane Surge not splashing beyond 5 targets as indicated on the tooltip. Siphon Storm’s tooltip has been updated to clarify that it grants 1 Arcane Charge.

Fire Fixed an issue with the following critical damage bonuses not attributing the correct amount of damage to Ignite when an ability crit: Overflowing Energy, and Wildfire.



MONK

Jade Serpent Statue’s Soothing Mist healing increased by 40%.

Escape from Reality is now a 1-rank talent (was 2).

PALADIN

Holy All healing reduced by 8%. Holy Light healing increased by 40%. Flash of Light healing increased by 30%. Touch of Light healing now increased by 500% (was 700%). Holy Prism heal increased by 40%. Word of Glory healing increased by 10%. Glimmer of Light healing and damage is now increased by 4% per target (was 6%). Glimmer of Light damage increased by 10%. Blessed Focus now increases the healing of Glimmer of Light by 40% (was 25%). Hand of Divinity now increases the healing of Holy Light by 40% (was 80%). Merciful Aura healing is now increased by 20% (was 50%) while Aura Mastery is active. Merciful Aura healing increased by 15%. Saved by the Light’s absorb shield increased by 50%. Barrier of Faith now creates an absorb based on 25% of healing done (was 50%). Aura Mastery now increases the effectiveness of Devotion Aura to 12% (was 15%). Daybreak now restores 2000 mana per Glimmer consumed at level 70 (was 3000). Blessing of Winter now restores 10% mana over 30 seconds (was 15%). Reclamation now restores up to 10% of Crusader Strike and Holy Shock’s mana cost (was 15%). Holy Shock now costs 2.8% base mana (was 2.4%). Sanctified Plates is now 40% less effective. Blessing of Sacrifice now splits 20% of all damage (was 30%).

Protection Fixed an issue causing misalignment between Consecration and Mastery: Divine Bulwark.

Retribution Blade of Vengeance now functions as an addition to your single target Blade of Justice rather than replacing it. Fixed a few targeting issues that caused Wrathful Sanction to trigger multiple times on one Judgment cast. Fixed an issue causing unintentional Divine Purpose and Empyrean Power proc consumption.



PRIEST

Power Infusion Haste reduced to 20% (was 25%) and duration reduced to 15 seconds (was 20 seconds).

New Talent: Mental Agility – Reduces the mana cost of Purify, Purify Disease, and Mass Dispel by 50% and Dispel Magic by 10%.

Shadow Word: Death now deals 8% of the Priest’s maximum health in damage when it fails to kill a target instead of the backlash damage being based on damage dealt.

Tithe Evasion now reduces Shadow Word: Death damage dealt to the Priest by 50% (was 75%).

Shadow Word: Death backlash damage is now reduced by damage reduction effects.

Mass Dispel cooldown is now 2 minutes (was 45 seconds). Developers’ note: We’re reducing the frequency that Priests have access to Mass Dispel as the value of the spell is exceeding the value of other utility at its current power level and cooldown. We’re looking to allow for more situations where magic debuffs are applied to multiple players without having a Priest trivializing the intended difficulty of the mechanics.

Improved Mass Dispel is now a PvP talent and reduces the cooldown of Mass Dispel by 60 seconds (was 20 seconds).

Improved Mass Dispel no longer reduces the cast time of Mass Dispel.

Improved Mass Dispel has been replaced with Mental Agility in the Priest talent tree.

Power Word: Life healing increased by 500% and no longer increases its healing on targets below 35% health.

Power Word: Life now costs 2.5% mana (was 0.5%).

Power Word: Life cooldown decreased to 15 seconds (was 30 seconds), but its cooldown is no longer decreased when cast on targets below 35% health.

Power Word: Life is now only usable on targets below 35% health.

Rhapsody now only highlights Holy Nova at max stacks while in combat.

ROGUE

Many changes have been made to Class talent positions and connections.

Sap is now a baseline ability.

New Talent: Featherfoot (Passive) – Sprint increases movement speed by an additional 30%, and duration increased by 4 seconds.

New Talent: Superior Mixture (Passive) – Crippling Poison reduced movement speed by an additional 10%.

New Talent: Graceful Guile (Passive) – Feint has 1 additional charge.

New Talent: Stillshroud (Passive) – Shroud of Concealment has 50% reduced cooldown.

New Talent: Airborne Irritant (Passive) – Blind has 50% reduced cooldown, 40% reduced duration, and applies to all nearby enemies.

Shiv damage increased by 20%.

Shiv now costs 30 Energy (was 20) and has a 30 second cooldown (was 25 seconds).

Vigor’s location has changed and is now a 2-rank talent (was 1), increasing max Energy by 50/100 and increasing Energy regeneration by 5/10%.

Deadly Precision is now a 1-rank talent (was 2). Per rank value has not changed.

Nightstalker’s location has changed and now increases damage while Stealth is active by 5/10% (was 4/8%).

Echoing Reprimand now charges a combo point from 3/4/5 (was 2/3/4).

Reverberation now increases Echoing Reprimand damage by 100% (was 75%).

Deadened Nerves now reduces physical damage taken by 5% (was 3%).

Elusiveness now causes Evasion to reduce damage taken by 20% (was 10%).

Subterfuge refreshes duration correctly when broken out of Vanish while another Subterfuge is active.

Lethality now interacts with Blade Flurry when talented into Deft Maneuvers.

Heavy Hitter now interacts with Blade Flurry when talented into Deft Maneuvers.

Grand Melee now increases damage dealt correctly.

Improved Wound Poison, Superior Mixture, and Atrophic/Numbing Poisons have shuffled talent locations.

Seal Fate has moved to Assassination’s talent tree.

Thief’s Versatility has moved to Outlaw’s talent tree.

Find Weakness has moved to Subtlety’s talent tree.

Marked for Death has been removed.

SHAMAN

Mana Spring now restores 150 mana for Enhancement Shamans (was 250), 150 mana for Restoration Shamans (was 350), and 100 mana for Elemental Shamans (was 150) at level 70.

Elemental Splintered Elements now grants you 20% Haste plus an additional 4% Haste per extra target hit by Primordial Wave, rather than 10% Haste per target hit. Primordial Wave can no longer be used to heal a friendly ally, it is now only an offensive spell for Elemental Shaman. Elemental Blast can now refresh and extend the duration of the Haste, Critical Strike, and Mastery effects to up to 130% of the base 10 second duration, but will still prefer to apply a buff that you don’t already have. Further Beyond can now extend the duration of Ascendance by up to 100% (was 150%).

Enhancement Several talents have been moved to a different place in the talent tree. Starter build has been updated. New Talent: Tempest Strikes (Passive) – Your Stormstrike, Lava Lash, and Ice Strike have a chance to cause bonus Nature damage to your target. Choice node with Elemental Blast. All ability damage reduced by 3%. Primordial Wave can no longer be used to heal a friendly ally, it is now only an offensive spell for Enhancement Shaman. Primordial Wave spell damage increased by 500%. Elemental Assault can now also generate Maelstrom Weapon charges from Ice Strike and Lava Lash rather than only Stormstrike. Splintered Elements now grants you 20% Haste plus an additional 4% Haste per extra target hit by Primordial Wave, rather than 10% Haste per target hit. Legacy of the Frost Witch now also increases Frost damage when consuming 10 stacks of Maelstrom Weapon rather than only Physical damage.

Restoration All healing increased by 3%. Chain Heal healing increased by 20%. Chain Heal now costs 5.6% of base mana (was 6%). Healing Stream healing increased by 20%. Healing Surge healing increased by 30%. Healing Wave healing increased by 30%. Riptide initial heal increased by 30%. Unleash Life healing increased by 40%. Primordial Wave replicates Healing Wave at 40% effectiveness (was 60%). Primordial Wave can no longer be used to damage an enemy target, it is now only a healing spell for Restoration Shaman. Cloudburst Totem now accumulates 20% of your healing done (was 30%). Ascendance now duplicates 80% of all healing done (was 100%). Mana Tide Totem now increases mana regeneration by 80% (was 100%). Resurgence now restores 20% less mana. Ancestral Awakening heals for 10/20% of healing done (was 15/30%). Ancestral Awakening now prefers to heal injured players instead of always healing the lowest health player.



WARLOCK

Affliction Grand Warlock’s Design has been redesigned – Summon Darkglare cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds. Soul-Eater’s Gluttony has been redesigned – Soul Rot cooldown is reduced by 15/30 seconds. Umbrafire Kindling now lasts 20 seconds (was 12 seconds). Fixed an issue where Umbrafire Kindling would only increase the damage of Seed of Corruption to the main target.

Demonology Demonic Core is no longer a baseline ability. Demonbolt now grants the passive Demonic Core when learned. New Talent: Shadow Invocation – Bilescourge Bombers deal 20% increased damage, and your spells now have a chance to summon a Bilescourge Bomber. New Talent: Fel Invocation – Soul Strike deals 20% increased damage and generates 1 Soul Shard. The cast time of Summon Vilefiend is reduced by 0.5 seconds and your Vilefiend now deals Fire damage to nearby enemies every 1 second while active. New Talent: Spiteful Reconstitution – Implosion deals 10% increased damage. Consuming a Demonic Core has a chance to summon a Wild Imp. Gul’dan’s Ambition has been redesigned – When Nether Portal ends, you summon a Pit Lord that blasts your target for Fire damage every 1 second for 10 seconds. Grand Warlock’s Design has been redesigned – Summon Demonic Tyrant cooldown is reduced by 30 seconds. Ner’zhul’s Volition has been redesigned – Demons summoned from your Nether Portal deal 15/30% increased damage. Summon Demonic Tyrant has been redesigned – Summon a Demonic Tyrant to increase the duration of your Dreadstalkers, Vilefiend, Felguard, and up to 10 of your Wild Imps for 15 seconds. Your Demonic Tyrant increases the damage of affected demons by 15% while damaging your target. Reign of Tyranny has been redesigned – Summon Demonic Tyrant empowers 5 additional Wild Imps and deals 10% additional damage for each demon he empowers. Imp Gang Boss has been redesigned – Summoning a Wild Imp has a 15/30% chance to summon a Imp Gang Boss instead. An Imp Gang Boss deals 50% additional damage and Implosions from Imp Gang Boss deal 50% increased damage. Immutable Hatred has been redesigned – When you consume a Demonic Core, your primary Felguard carves your target, dealing Physical damage. Soul Strike has been redesigned – Your primary Felguard learns Soul Strike: Strikes the soul of the target, dealing Shadow damage. Shadow Bolt damage increased by 60%. Demonbolt damage increased by 50%. Doomfiend’s Doom Bolt Volley damage increased by 150%. Vilefiend damage increased by 15%. Hand of Gul’dan damage increased 25%. Wild Imp damage increased 25%.

Destruction New Talent: Chaosbringer – Chaos Bolt damage increased by 8/15%. Rain of Fire damage increased by 5/10%. Shadowburn damage increased by 5/10%. Grand Warlock’s Design has been redesigned – Summon Infernal cooldown is reduced by 60 seconds. Summon Infernal damage increased by 50%. Chaos Bolt damage increased by 15%. Rain of Fire damage increased 15%. Shadowburn damage increased by 15%. Fixed an issue where Dimensional Cinders would benefit twice from Critical Strikes. Madness of the Azj’Aqir has been removed.



WARRIOR

Rallying Cry now increases current and maximum health by 10% (was 15%).

Inspiring Presence has been removed.

Arms All ability damage increased by 6%. Slam damage increased by 25%. Improved Slam’s Critical Strike damage increase reduced to 10% (was 30%). Mortal Strike damage increased by 10%. Overpower damage increased by 10%. Rage spent on Ignore Pain no longer contributes to Anger Management, Tactician, and Test of Might. Skullsplitter now causes Deep Wounds to bleed out more quickly for a short duration (was expire instantly). Tide of Blood now also causes your Rend on the target to bleed out 100% faster for 10 seconds.

Fury Reckless Abandon’s Bloodbath now correctly shares its cooldown with Bloodthirst. Reckless Abandon now only empowers your next 1 Bloodthirst or Raging Blow (was 2). Reckless Abandon’s Bloodbath and Crushing Blow bonus damage has been doubled. Storm of Swords now gives Slam a 9-second cooldown (was 12 seconds).



Other changes in Guardians of the Dream 10.2

Blood Elf and Druid customizations: There are a ton of new customization options for Blood Elves and Druids. The former are getting new hairstyles and colors, while the latter will be able to choose from vastly more options for their various forms. Moonkin will also have more options to make the character stand out.

That’s the full list of changes in the Guardians of the Dream patch. With players setting out into the world to explore the Emerald Dream for the first time, it won’t take long to see how successful they’ve been.