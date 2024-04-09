EntertainmentTikTok

Woman “humbled” after told she’s too big for roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan

Molly Byrne
A woman was escorted off a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan for being too big for the ride.

TikToker Yesi Hdez anticipated riding multiple rides at Universal Studios Japan.

While her husband was able to enjoy a roller coaster, Yesi was “kindly escorted” off the ride for being too big to safely fit.

In her now-viral TikTok, which has amassed 2.4m views and counting, Yesi explained what happened when she was denied entrance.

“Leaving Universal Studios absolutely humbled me to my core because I didn’t fit on a ride and the ride attendant said he was so sorry, but Japanese people are built smaller.”

Feeling remorseful, the ride attendant then gave Yesi fast pass vouchers so she and her husband wouldn’t have to wait in the lines of rides she could actually fit on.

After viewers saw Yesi’s TikTok of her at Universal Studios Japan, they said they were “shook” that someone her size wouldn’t fit on the rides, as many people thought she was “smaller” than them.

Another viewer even said they “would never recover” from being told they were too big for a ride.

While someone else said the same thing happened to them, “Omgosh the same thing happened to me. I was like, ‘I’ll take that express ticket for flying dinosaur instead.’”

Related Topics

Viral

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

