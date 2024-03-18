Former McDonald’s chef reveals secret ‘McGang’ sandwich

A former McDonald’s chef took to TikTok to break down the secret menu “monstrosity” known as the ‘McGangBang’ sandwich.

Former McDonald’s corporate chef, Mike Haracz, is virally known on TikTok for revealing some of the popular fast food chain’s most secretive formulas.

In one of his latest videos, Mike unveiled a secret menu item stemming from the $1 Double Cheeseburger and McChicken: The McGangBang. “If you’ve never heard of it, [it’s] a double cheeseburger with a McChicken. It’s actually better with a Spicy McChicken in the middle of it,” he began.

“It is part of a secret menu that McDonald’s had, and it was much more popular when the double cheeseburger, or the McDouble, and the McChickens were on the Dollar Menu,” he explained. “So you could get this massive burger and assemble it yourself for like two bucks.”

He continued: “Everybody who is part of McDonald’s knows what it is, whether they want to admit it or not or call it that. I’m wondering, if you go to a McDonald’s and order a McGangBang, will they know what it is? Will they know how to make it? How will they give it to you?”

The TikToker then dared his viewers to order a McGangBang from their local McDonald’s, and let him know how much it costs now. “Back in the day, you could order this monstrosity for $2,” he added.

Many users in the comments said the price of the secret sandwich has more than doubled. “McGB is still my regular order. Used to be $4 for two of them. Costs me around $9 for both now,” one person said.

“I got two I had to assemble myself and a large fry for $15,” another wrote. “I get them all the time (got one today actually) and it’s $4.96 in NC,” someone else shared.

