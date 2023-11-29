What are Delta Airlines Trading Cards? Viral TikTok trend explained

Many creators across TikTok have taken to uploading videos where they ask Delta Airlines pilots for Trading Cards, leaving many wondering what exactly they are. Here’s everything we know.

Since its launch in 2016, TikTok has taken over the internet with a wide variety of trends and other massively viral stories.

Some of the trends have turned quite controversial in the past, but now creators from all over are approaching their Delta Airlines pilots asking for Trading Cards.

The sudden popularity has left many wondering what exactly Delta Trading Cards are, so here’s everything we know about them.

Delta Airlines Trading Cards explained

Delta Airlines Trading Cards are easily available by just asking your pilot for some, and they show details about the type of plan you are on.

While mentions of the cards have been on TikTok for quite some time, Delta posted about them on November 20, 2023. “POV: You always ask the pilots for a trading card,” it said.

Since then, plenty of creators on TikTok who have been traveling recently have made sure to ask for trading cards.

Traveling barber Vicblends is one of the many who have done so, and his clip has been viewed over four million times in just a day. All he had to do was ask to see the pilots, who he then just asked if they had any cards available.

TikToker Sarowar posted a video as well and his clip quickly went viral – amassing over 14 million views in the process.

Saro and Vic’s videos have influenced many others to ask for trading cards as well, with hundreds of people taking to the comments.

