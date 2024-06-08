How to find your ‘celebrity height twin’ using the viral TikTok filter

A new viral filter on TikTok has users finding out who their ‘celebrity height twin’ is. Want to know yours? Here’s how to find and use it.

The latest TikTok trend taking over the social media platform sees creators post a video first showing themselves with text overlay reading, “I do NOT care what celebrity is the same height as me.”

Despite the words on-screen, these videos then switch to show users popping in their height on a filter that reveals which celebrity they’re ‘twinning’ with.

The final answer has left many stunned to discover who shares the same height as them in Hollywood, with users getting a range of answers from Harry Styles to Snooki. Keep reading to figure out how to find your own ‘celebrity height twin’.

Article continues after ad

How to find your ‘celebrity height twin’ on TikTok

To find your ‘celebrity height twin’ on TikTok, simply follow these steps:

Open the TikTok app. Go to the camera, and click on the effects button. Search for “CELEBRITY HEIGHTS” by ‘rubywermfilters‘. Select the filter and implement your height using Imperial units of measurement. Press the green confirm button and your celebrity height twin will be revealed underneath.

If you want to participate in the current trend and share your results on TikTok, film a small segment prior to completing the test with the text overlay previously mentioned. Then film yourself putting in your height on the filter, as well as your final result and reaction.

Article continues after ad

While you are, of course, free to add any song on top of your video, the one most commonly used for the trend is Chiquitita by ABBA.

This is just the latest filter to take off on TikTok, with previous popular trends this year seeing users have fun posting with the Teenage and Bridgerton filters.