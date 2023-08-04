What is cozy cardio on TikTok?

Wellness influencer Hope Zuckerbrow created the perfect exercise alternative to going to the gym and has received high acclaim for her ‘cozy’ creation.

Ever stress about how gym-goers maintain their routines filled with food prep, outfit choices, and of course, the inevitable mirror selfies?

Well, TikTok influencer Hope Zuckerbrow has the perfect alternative for those who love working out but aren’t into all of the maintenance and discomfort that going to the gym entails.

Instead, Zuckerbrow has created a ‘cozy cardio’ club where athleticism meets relief, kicking the hassle of all the add-ons to the curb.

Cozy cardio helped Hope Zuckerbrow lose multiple sizes in five months

Zuckerbrow’s cozy cardio may consist of early morning wake-ups, but the benefit of her routine goes the distance.

First, she makes her protein coffee and laces up her shoes over her fuzzy socks. Then she lights candles in a dimly-lit room.

After the ambiance is set up to her liking, Zuckerbrow begins her cardio workout in her comfy clothes under her own roof.

She uses a lightweight and affordable walking pad used solely for low-impact and makes sure to do intervals at different speeds as she sips her coffee and watches her Netflix shows.

Zuckerbrow’s cozy cardio has become so popular, that the hashtag ‘cozy cardio’ on TikTok has received over one million views.

Having started such a healthy trend for both men and women, Zuckerbrow was interviewed by The Post, where she shared her experience working out in her own space at her own pace, saying, “I’ve gone from a size 16 in jeans down to a size 12 — so it’s working,”

Zuckerbrow continued to share that she consistently worked out five days a week for five months doing the low-impact and anti-HIIT exercises.

She also explained to The Post how her relationship with working out has changed since creating cozy cardio, saying, “I wanted to take the weight back off in a way that felt good to me, not like punishment — I’m a cozy girl to the core. I love feeling comfortable no matter what I’m doing, and cozy cardio has deeply improved my relationship with my body and exercise.”

TikTokers have become so enthralled by cozy cardio, that they’ve thanked the wellness influencer for having changed the lives of many, saying, “Watching our generation find simple yet unique ways to support our bodies and bring joy into movement is so nice.”

While another happily chippered, “This is the gentlest self-love approach to fitness I have ever witnessed. You’re a cozy queen.”

Not only is Zuckerbrow taking the time to unwind while fueling her body, but she’s also happy that others are doing the same, telling The Post, “I love to see so many people online embrace the trend.”

She continued with the advice, “The only way you’re going to stay healthy and get fit is by doing what feels good to you and your body, not necessarily by forcing yourself to do anything that makes you uncomfortable.”

Zuckerbrow isn’t the only TikToker making waves with her workout routines, as the 12-3-30 workout blew up on the platform for its ability to also help people lose weight while still working at a low-impact.