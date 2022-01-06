What is TikTok’s 12-3-30 treadmill workout? Walking routine goes viral

TikTok has sparked a new treadmill workout routine that’s taking the social media app by storm. Here’s everything you need to know about the 12-3-30 fitness craze.

When it comes to online trends, TikTok is the number one place to see what’s getting popular. The video-sharing app has spawned a slew of viral dances, recipes, hairstyles, and more.

Now, the platform has come up with a new workout routine that’s got users all around the world trying it out for themselves. All you need is access to a treadmill with incline settings.

What is the 12-3-30 treadmill workout?

Popularly called the ’12-3-30′ routine, this exercise requires you to:

Warm up with five-minute walk

Set your treadmill’s incline to 12%

Set the treadmill speed to three mph

Walk for 30 minutes

This isn’t a running exercise; instead, this routine is akin to climbing up a fairly steep hill at a brisk pace for thirty minutes.

It’s definitely a challenge, and not for those new to working out. Fitness journalist Jane McGuire advises that those unused to such workouts should set their treadmills to a lower incline in order to work up to the recommended 12%.

The trend was originally started by actress and social media star Lauren Giraldo, which she uploaded to YouTube in 2019. Since then, the workout has garnered over 70 million views on TikTok.

What are the benefits of the 12-3-30 workout?

Giraldo claims the workout helped her lose 30 pounds, claiming that the walking routine allowed her to get used to the gym instead of doing high-intensity sprints and runs from the jump.

This exercise works your core, glutes, hamstrings, and calves. It’s also a fairly low-impact way to work out, as opposed to high-impact routines like cross country running or HIIT.

Giraldo claims that she does this workout five times a week. We’ll leave the frequency up to you — but according to TikTok, this cardio routine is the new wave in the world of fitness.