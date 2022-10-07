Viral Apex Legends TikTok reveals what a VR game could look like

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

In a viral TikTok video, a content creator shared their satirical take on what they believe the experience of Apex Legends would be like in virtual reality.

Apex Legends is one of the most popular competitive video games of 2022. It’s grown an impressive esports scene, player base, and community. The battle royal has been positively received, providing a quality gameplay experience for fans.

As of October 7, the game has no virtual reality iteration. But TikToker nicsnite created a video where he’s brought into the world of Apex Legends VR.

Apex Legends VR TikTok

In a video, the influencer put on VR glasses and wrist wraps, as if preparing to battle against others in Apex Legends VR.

But the video took an unexpected turn after music from Isekai anime ‘Sword Art Online’ began playing.

But rather than showcasing something that may have been seen in Sword Art Online, the video showed nicsnite sliding across the map over and over. There’s no gun fighting, picking up loot, or even allies, just nicsnite whishing across the screen.

For those unaware, sliding is an important mechanic to master in Apex Legends. This allows a character to traverse the map faster, thereby position better and grab better loot, as well. The TikTok video poked fun at this mechanic, satirizing the mobility in a VR setting while poking fun at virtual reality expectations.

One viewer reposted the video on the Apex Legends subreddit. Users commented on the content, poking fun at the video.

“Apex: knee slide simulator,” one user stated.

“Not what I had in mind for Apex VR,” another user adds.

Though there’s no Apex Legends VR quite, the game is still progressing and evolving, and they recently dropped a teaser for the next new map.