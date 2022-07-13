This TikToker is trying to break the world record for most marriages in a day

Dylan Horetski . 1 hour ago

A TikToker by the name of Kevin ‘Ironsanctuary’ Clevenger has gone viral after revealing his plans to break the world record for performing the most marriage ceremonies in a day.

TikTok has been the home of a wide variety of viral dance trends and sound clips for six years.

It also provided a platform for millions of people, with Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, and Khaby Lame being the biggest.

Kevin ‘Ironsanctuary‘ Clevenger is one of those creators, and he’s now using his platform to attempt to break the world record for most marriages in a single day.

Ironsanctuary’s organizing a ‘marrython’

On July 2, Clevenger duetted another TikToker who brought up the idea of everyone getting ordained to marry as many couples as possible.

In his video, Ironsanctuary revealed that he has actually been ordained since 2020 and wanted to set up a “marrython” to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for most marriages performed in a 24-hour period.

The video quickly went viral, gaining over a million views in the process.

A week later, Ironsanctuary posted an update video revealing that he had secured a venue as well as the date it’ll happen. He also mentioned that there were hundreds of people who reached out to him in DMs to be a part of the event.

To make things easier, he created a first come, first serve ticket system that will allow couples to secure their spot in the marrython for just $21.

After doing a search on the Guinness World Record website, it’s unclear whether or not someone already holds the record or if IronSanctuary will be the first to obtain it.

After doing a search on the Guinness World Record website, it's unclear whether or not someone already holds the record or if IronSanctuary will be the first to obtain it.

We'll have to wait to see how that turns out