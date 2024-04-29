Real estate agent disturbed by hidden “dungeon” behind door in Florida home

A real estate agent was left disturbed after finding a hidden “dungeon” behind a door in a Florida home.

Homeowners worldwide have found various hidden rooms or areas in their houses over the last few years, with many taking to TikTok to share their finds.

Florida Real Estate Agent Jessica Law has now gone viral after finding a “dungeon” behind what she thought was a closet door in a bedroom.

“I’ve never had something quite like this come up,” she said. “I opened up what I thought was a closet door in the bedroom at the back of the house and this door was in the next section.”

Revealing an iron jail-cell-style door, Jessica explained that the room that it leads to is made completely out of cement block. She walked down the stairs, showing that the room has electricity, water, and a dehumidifier.

“It is set up to house living things,” she said.

Users quickly reacted to the now-viral video, sharing their thoughts across more than 11,000 comments.

“Some call that a basement, others call it a dungeon,” one user replied.

Another explained: “Nuke bunker cause door latch is on inside, also wrap around concrete walls help against initial radiation exposure (can’t go around corners). we have one in our basement (sans security door).”

One couple even went as far as calling the police after finding a panic room hidden inside their house. Another woman went viral after finding a “doomsday” room at her grandma’s house that came complete with gas masks.