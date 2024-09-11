What is the viral ‘I trust my wife’ challenge? Bizarre TikTok trend explained

A new trend on TikTok sees women trying to hit a plastic cup on their husbands’ heads with a leather belt, and the results are painful.

Relationship trends have always been a big thing on TikTok. From viral quizzes to tests, such as the ‘12 questions’ relationship test, to the ketchup test, most of these trends have been harmless.

However, a new trend is making its rounds on TikTok – but it’s not like any other. Now, wives are challenged to… hit their husbands’ heads with leather belts? Yes, you read that right. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Article continues after ad

Bizarre “I trust my wife” trend explained

If you haven’t come across the trend on your FYP yet, it basically includes the husband sitting on a chair in front of the camera with a plastic cup on his head, nervously saying “I trust my wife”.

The wife, who is standing behind her husband, then uses a leather belt to try to slap off the plastic cup or a plastic bottle from her partner’s head, trying not to hit his face.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While some women did succeed at hitting the cup on their husband’s head, many did not. Instead, the belts would harshly hit the man around his face, having viewers cringe at the slapping sound it made.

A compilation of couples participating in the trend went viral on the app with over 1.8 million views and thousands of comments, with many people saying they trust their own wives, just not their coordination.

One user commented: “My boyfriend literally said I trust you but not your lazy eye’ while a second user said: “I trust my wife but not her coordination”.

Article continues after ad

Another user also joked: “I trust my wife. Famous last words of many men.”

While most people participating in the trend ended up laughing throughout the videos, even the men who got hit in the face, it’s definitely one of the more violent trends that have gone viral recently.

This isn’t the only harmful or violent trend that has gone viral lately. Experts have recently warned against one specific trend that could leave you blind, while another TikToker revealed to a judge that he’d cooked up homemade explosives with the hope of becoming an influencer.

Article continues after ad