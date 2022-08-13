Hooters TikToker sparks debate after revealing surprising amount of tips

A Hooters TikTok employee has revealed just how much customers will tip their waitresses, leaving fellow TikTokers surprised in the process.

Employees across all facets of the service industry all over TikTok. Often uncovering the mysteries of secret menus or the work environment itself, TikToker @notericalink has shed light on a day in the life of a Hooters waitress.

Tipping culture never fails to rial up the people of TikTok, as Erica’s tip earnings give way to an ongoing debate.

Hooters TikToker reveals how much she makes in tips on “slow day”

As with any bar or restaurant, there will be lulls of time when the place is near empty. In the case of TikToker @notericalink, the Hooters waitress has showcased just how much you can earn on a “slow day.”

In a series of videos chronicling an average Hooters shift, the TikToker said: “Okay, so it’s literally so f**king dead… my very first table, his sh*t was $25 and he left me a $20 bill, so that was good.”

While Erica’s second table wasn’t as fruitful, the TikToker added: “my third table, his sh*t was $14 and he left $4 and his Snapchat.”

As the TikToker’s tips fluctuated throughout the day, many TikTok users have cited what they believe is the correct amount when it comes to thanking our waiters and waitresses. One user, @SimplyJoyce said it’s “crazy in Canada minimum tip is usually 15% of your total bill.”

Another TikTok commenter agreed: “I usually tip 15% at least if I don’t have that much money but if I have more I average like a $20 tip but it depends on my total usually.”

While most TikToker users are generous with their tipping, others have playfully poked fun at some of Erica’s customers: “How’s he gonna tip $4 and then try to give you his Snapchat?”

Across the pond in the United Kingdom, TikTok commenters have jokingly weighed in on the cultural differences: “Lol, we can legit never tip in England we mad broke.”

TikTok user @chantal_lucyr added that “tip culture is horrible. this is why I do takeout.”

Not matter what the restaurant may be, the timeless debate of tipping continues to wage on.