TikToker slammed for saving $150 per week by refusing to tip at restaurants

A TikToker has gone viral for not tipping each time he dines at a restaurant, but viewers aren’t impressed.

Tipping in restaurants is usually expected in the United States. However, after self-checkout machines began asking for tips, many Americans began complaining about giving gratuities.

TikToker ‘ZeroDollarTips’ is no different, as he’s gone viral for creating a page dedicated to his decision to not tip even though he orders out often. He’s received thousands of views despite viewers not being thrilled with his reasoning.

“I want to inspire people to take life in their hands and stop following society’s rules,” he told Newsweek. Adding, “I will keep doing it until I see that there’s only one option on iPad and it says: ‘No Tip.’”

During some of his viral TikToks, he goes into detail about the nature of the restaurants he dines at – often showing off the better parts of them. Though this might be considered good exposure for the businesses, many viewers don’t agree with his trend.

In one of his most viral videos, he said it was “day nine” of leaving a restaurant without tipping. He added in his caption that he was going to be dining at a fancier location with some of the “best truffle pasta in Los Angeles.”

He even detailed how the waiter was “amazing” and gave exceptional service. However, regardless of how expensive the bill was, which totaled almost $400, he wasn’t going to tip a cent.

‘ZeroDollarTips’ also said he saved roughly $150 in one week after leaving multiple restaurants without tipping.

Viewers have since reacted by saying they would have been “devastated” if they had to be his waiter. Others agreed that he should just “stay home” if he was going to be that much of an “a**hole.”

Though he’s been highly criticized, TikToker ‘ZeroDollarTips’ seems to have no urgency to stop his intention of dining without tipping.