Customers livid after catching restaurant lying about suggested tip percentage

Diners were left infuriated by when the math on a restaurant receipt’s suggested tip amount didn’t add up.

Tipping has become a highly-debated topic in 2024 with everyone from UberEats drivers to waitresses having their own opinion on tipping and how much is acceptable.

When one dines out at a restaurant, it’s normally expected that one tips their server, but users were shocked to see a receipt that had inflated numbers on it.

In a TikTok uploaded by ‘kentsports,’ the user showcased an image of a receipt for $20.05 with the suggested tip on the bottom listing 15% as $5.02 instead of $3. In fact, the 18% and 20% tips didn’t add up either.

“This is tough, because I love the suggested tip. When you’re signing a check, that is the greatest gift anyone can give you. But it appears restaurants are now lying about what percentage to put under the tip,” Kent explained. “Genuis move by them.”

After doing the math, the TikToker noted how he’d fall for this if it happened to him, but revealed that because he tends to tip more anyway, he wasn’t the most concerned.

The same couldn’t be said for users in the comments who explained they always do calculations before leaving their money.

“Tipping is out of control,” said one.

“Doing roughly 20% real quick in your head is super easy,” another suggested.

Others replied that they felt there was more to the math not adding up, writing that the amount could be after taxes or calculated before gift cards or promotions were applied.

In any case, it appears that this could be yet another thing to watch out for when at restaurants to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.