15 secret Starbucks TikTok drinks you need to try - Dexerto

Thanks to TikTok, more and more people are becoming aware of weird and wonderful drinks from Starbucks’ “secret menu.” There’s dozens of unique off-menu drinks out there, but here are the best ones.

With the ‘starbuckssecretmenu’ tag amassing 176.3 million views on TikTok, its clear that you needn’t be limited by what’s on Starbucks’ general menu. Although the coffee shop doesn’t advertise it, there are a lot of crazy concoctions out there, which you can order off-menu, that can really spice up your morning routine. Here are 15 of the tastiest and most popular drinks to try.

Strawberry Acai Refresher

This order has become so popular on the app, people have started calling it “The TikTok drink.” If you ever enjoyed slushies as a kid, you’ll love this one — it’s essentially a strawberry-flavored slushy.

To order the drink, you need to ask for a venti strawberry Acai refresher blended with three scoops of berries and three scoops of strawberries.

Triple Caramel Threat

The triple caramel threat is definitely an order for someone with a sweet tooth. Ask the barista for a cold brew with caramel syrup, vanilla sweet cold foam (with dark caramel blended into the foam) and some caramel drizzle on top.

Gummy Bear Drink

For a drink TikTokers swear tastes exactly like Gummy Bears, ask for a grande lemonade with raspberry syrup.

Berry Peach Lemonade

Lemonade fans will love this — all you need to do is order a venti strawberry acai lemonade with six pumps of raspberry syrup and light peach juice.

Iced White Mocha with Sweet Cream Foam and Caramel Drizzle

This is another drink that has become almost synonymous with TikTok — but be warned — it’s pretty pricy! To order your own iced white mocha with sweet cream foam and caramel drizzle, ask the barista for a venti cold brew with the following: 4 pumps of white mocha, salted sweet cream cold foam, and extra caramel drizzle.

Twix Frappuccino

The Twix Frappuccino is another drink that TikTokers swear replicate a popular candy. This time, it’s the Twix chocolate bar. If you want to see this for yourself, start off by ordering a caramel frappuccino. Then, ask for 2 pumps of hazelnut syrup, extra java chips, and caramel and mocha drizzle as a topping.

Strawberry Cheesecake Frappuccino

Asking for a drinkable cheesecake might be a stretch, but a lot of TikTokers have been surprised by just how much this drink actually tastes like strawberry cheesecake. In order to get your hands on it, ask the barista for grande strawberry frappuccino blended with a pump of hazelnut, a handful of Graham crackers, and a scoop of dried strawberries.

Oreo Chocolate Chip Frappuccino

For a simple drink that tastes a lot like Oreo cookies, ask for a double chocolate chip frappuccino with white mocha.

The Pink Drink (with a twist)

The Pink Drink (with a twist)

Starbucks’ pink drink is a hit with customers, but TikTok users have worked out how to take it to the next level by asking for sweet vanilla cold foam on top.

Iced Vanilla Latte with Toasted White Mocha & Vanilla Sweet Cold Foam

An order popularised by TikTok user Tori Ralston, this order has become a firm favorite with a lot of viewers. To try it out, ask your barista for a venti iced vanilla blonde latte with two pumps of vanilla, two pumps of toasted white mocha, and some delicious vanilla sweet cold foam on top.

Cookie Butter Latte

Are you a fan of Trader Joe’s cookie butter? If so, this latte is the one for you. When you pull up to Starbucks, make sure to order an iced grande chai tea latte with oat milk, brown sugar syrup, and sweet cream cold foam.

Peaches and Cream Hot Chocolate

If you’re bored of the same old hot chocolate, TikTokers are loving this peaches and cream twist! Just order a grande white hot chocolate with a peach tranquility tea bag and coconut milk.

Iced Hot Chocolate

Another one for hot chocolate fans when the weather outside is also a little hot. To try out the iced hot chocolate, order a venti sweet cream vanilla cold brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, four pumps of mocha sauce, one pump of toasted white chocolate mocha and chocolate curls as a topping.

Nutella Nitro Cold Brew

For those craving some Nutella in your usual coffee, this sweet twist on the usual Nitro Cold Brew might be for you.

In order to get this drink, ask for a grande Nitro Cold Brew with one pump of mocha syrup, one pump of hazelnut, and two pumps of sugar-free vanilla.

50-Cent Strawberry Water

While this drink unfortunately has no relation to the rapper, it is cheap and a refreshing drink to try on a hot day: all you need to do is order a venti water with strawberries.

So, there you have it. From simple switch-ups to elaborate creations, this list means that, as well as staying on top of the most cutting-edge trends, you can ensure no two trips to Starbucks are the same. Just beware of any drinks involving boba balls…