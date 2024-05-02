Home Depot shoppers are finding $129 items ringing up at $10 – here’s how to get them

Home Depot shoppers are grabbing major bargains, even finding $129 items for as low as $10 – here’s how they did it.

In the latest viral video divulging Home Depot’s crazy deals, a shopper visited the store to pick up some gardening tools. Amassing over 1 million views, she captioned the video ‘Run to Home Depot.’

She pushed her cart through the store, filled with RYOBI lawn trimmer extenders and cultivators. “Look for them in the clearance sections and regular aisles. All were unmarked in my stores,” she said.

As the video’s poster encourages, you can check the price of an item at Home Depot by downloading the app, which will give you the details of any discounts before checking out.

Article continues after ad

“I used the Home Depot app to price check, scan the item, hit ‘buy it online,’ then hit ‘see in-store clearance price,” she said.

The app showed that the RYOBI 18-inch trimmer extender was originally $119, while the cultivator was $129. However, at her location, they were heavily marked down. The RYOBI trimmer was on sale for $5, and the cultivator was $10.

Article continues after ad

TikTok:@couponingnubia The woman’s receipt from Home Depot

After she revealed the deal, people were eager to visit Home Depot themselves, writing: “I’ll try the Home Depot’s in Riverside tomorrow.”

“My husband and I need these – I will go and check my store thank you,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen massive deals at Home Depot, however – back in February a shopper found a $450 item scanning as only $40 at a self-checkout.

The item Nick scanned was a Ring Jobsite Security 5-Piece Starter Kit, currently listed at $399 on Home Depot’s website.

“Now the clearance sticker says that they’re a hundred dollars, but when you actually ring them up at checkout, they’re 44 bucks,” he told viewers.

As well as downloading the app, readers should also keep an eye out for the price tags attached to items. Most retailers, such as Home Depot, use a series of codes and special prices to secretly label their products.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In Home Depot’s case, look for yellow price tags. If the sales price ends with .06, then there are six weeks left before that item is priced lower. If the sales price ends with .03, then that item will be moved to clearance or donated to charity in three weeks – so make sure to take note.

In addition, if you visit the ‘deal of the day’ page on Home Depot’s official website, you will find a list of marked-down items available for sale at your local store.

The StruggleVille Home Depot’s ‘Special Buy Of The Day’ is a great way to save extra cash

“These limited [daily] discounts are almost always the best individual deals that Home Depot offers,” says Brent Shelton of FatWallet.com, a deals website. “Shoppers will often get 50% off.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, Home Depot will price-match any major competitor that has the same item in stock, and as long as the lower price isn’t a special or sale item, Home Depot will beat the competitor by an additional 10%.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time customers have stumbled upon a jaw-dropping bargain – back in September 2023, a woman stunned viewers after she found a $6,000 Galia Lahav wedding dress for just $25 at Goodwill.