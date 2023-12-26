Are Cardi B & Offset back together? Christmas reunion sparks speculation

Cardi B and Offset spent Christmas together with their kids, and now fans speculate the couple could be back together.

The latest breakup saga between Cardi B and her husband Offset began when both artists unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cardi B later streamed on Instagram Live to reveal she’d “been single for a minute now.”

In another more explosive Instagram Live, the rapper put Offset on blast, and she didn’t hold back. “You really been f**king doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I motherf**king helped your a**,” she said.

Now, it appears a reconciliation could be on the horizon, as Cardi B and Offset spent Christmas together with their kids (as seen/heard in a video obtained by TMZ). Their kids tear into various Christmas gifts with the couple cheering them on from behind the camera.

Flickr: NRK P3 Cardi B performing at the Stavernfestivalen 2022

Fans speculate Cardi B and Offset could be back together

In a separate TikTok video, Cardi B gave a guided tour through her lavish home, weaving from her dining room to a lounge area where two Christmas trees (one for each of her kids) were decorated to the nines.

In the comments section, fans speculated and argued over whether the couple were officially back together. “It doesn’t matter if she decides to go back to offset…..you all are not the ones in the relationship….they all know the real thing happening btw them,” wrote one user.

“Cardi please take back offset, that man loves you sweetheart,” said another.

“Hope you don’t let offset in!! Let his ass sit alone!!!” urged a third fan.

Comments continued pouring in. “Do you need a dog, I can bark at offset when he try to get in,” declared a fan.

“Don’t accept Offset, can’t believe I was beginning to love him so much. He didn’t try at all but forgive him please,” said another.

“N offset over here wit hoes. After all her success she still picks a ghetto [rat] to be the so-called man of her family, her life’s journey,” complained another user.

Cardi B and Offset have been married for six years. In 2020, cheating rumors began to swirl, and Cardi B even filed for divorce. They eventually reconciled. But in late 2023, rumors of infidelity resurfaced and led to the latest blowout over social media.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.