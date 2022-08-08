The Last of Us Part 1 leak shows stunning footage of heartbreaking scene

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 1 remake has already been subjected to a multitude of leaks and the latest shows the complete reimagining of one of the game’s most emotional scenes.

The gut-wrenching 2013 tale of The Last of Us still remains one of the most significant and poignant narratives of the 21st century. The game has gone on to become one of the most celebrated games of all time and its incoming remake looks to give players the most complete version of the title yet.

We were recently treated to a comparison of the original game and the remake, but thanks to some new leaked footage, we’ve been able to see a crucial scene from The Last of Us remake looking incredible!

The ups and downs of The Last of Us Part 1’s narrative are quite well-known by this point, so we will be discussing the nature of the leaked scene below.

***SPOILERS***

In the 48 seconds of leaked footage, we hop into a horribly tense cutscene in which two brothers that Joel and Ellie have encountered on their journey, Henry and Sam, are embroiled in a quickly developing fight for survival.

Sam, the younger brother, had previously been attacked by one of the game’s Infected, and during the scene, we see the result of Sam’s wound as he has now become an Infected and is trying to kill Ellie.

Henry makes the heart-wrenching decision to kill Sam, and after a brief period of denial, Henry takes his own life — clearly unwilling to carry on with the burden of what he has just done.

From a pure remake perspective, The Last of Us Part 1 looks outstanding and is a clear visual upgrade on the OG release and even the PS4 remastered edition.

The devs have been very passionate about this project and have been quick to shut down any suggestions that it’s nothing but a cash grab.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake comes out on September 3, 2022, and will be a great memory jogger for people ahead of the 2023 Last of Us HBO series.