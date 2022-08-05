The Last of Us Part 1 graphics comparison showcases stunning PS5 remake

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 remake is an anticipated title and Naughty Dog are doing their best to get fans excited for the upcoming project with a graphics comparison video.

Joel and Ellie’s original The Last of Us outing on the PS3 instantly became one of the most revered games of all time and this is why it received a remaster on the PS4, and now a PS5 remake.

The horrifying tale of a world ravaged by malformed entities called the Infected formed the basis of a push-and-pull narrative as Ellie constantly battled for Joel’s attention.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is pretty much the original game rebuilt using today’s modern technology to spruce up the graphics – while adding in some useful gameplay differences. To highlight the visual differences between the two games, Naughty Dog has shared a cool comparison video.

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 remake graphics are beautiful

The world of The Last of Us is a busy one at the moment as the HBO series has wrapped up filming and is due in 2023, the long-awaited Factions multiplayer for The Last of Us Part II is becoming something even bigger, and, as always, there are rumors about the future of the franchise.

But for now, the focus is squarely on the upcoming PS5 remake of the original. The game has been rebuilt from the ground up and the transformation is remarkable.

Naughty Dog recently tweeted out: “Get ready to hit the dusty trail for a beautiful — and dangerous — journey across America in The Last of Us Part I!”

With it came a 14-second video of Joel and his brother Tommy riding a horse showing how far the game has come – nine years after the original release.

Even with such a short clip, the upgrades are obvious as the PS5 version shows the power of state-of-the-art lighting mechanics and ray tracing with sun rays piercing the trees.

It’s also clear that many of the textures and models have been swapped out for more detailed surfaces that look more naturalistic too. There’s just a greater level of detail and immersion on display in the remake which demonstrates that this is not a mere cash grab.

The Last of Us Part 1 remake is due to be released on September 2, 2022, and it’s going to be a deadly blast to revisit the survival-horror game once more.