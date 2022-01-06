The Last of Us remake for PS5: All rumors & leaks so far about TLOU remaster

A remake of The Last of Us on PS5 has been rumored since the console was released, but new reports suggest we may see it sooner than we thought.

The original The Last of Us was released on PS3 back in 2013, combining survival horror, cinematic storytelling, and third-person gunplay into one spectacular package. The remastered PS4 version of the game was also released as part of the PS Plus library on PS5. Although now, a fully-fledged PS5 remake of The Last of Us may be coming our way soon.

A The Last of Us remake on PS5 has not been formally announced by Sony or developers Naughty Dog, but a report from Bloomberg in early 2021 suggested it was in production. Things went quiet on The Last of Us remake front after this, that is until now.

Is a The Last of Us remake on PS5 likely?

A remake of The Last of Us on PS5 is starting to look increasingly likely. A report by VGC now suggests that the remake could be released during the second half of 2022.

They went on to say that the project was originally being led by PlayStation’s Visual Arts Service Group but was taken over by Naughty Dog once they completed The Last of Us Part 2.

Part 2 came out in mid-2020, so this would mean Naughty Dog has had a whole 18 months to work on a remake of The Last of Us for PS5. This is very encouraging for those who are looking forward to playing the game with PS5 upgrades.

During Sony’s 2022 CES show, Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s co-president, said the studio is “dying to share” news of “multiple game projects.” Could a remake of The Last of Us on PS5 be among them?

The Last of Us remake release date

The remake doesn’t have an official release date yet, also, Druckmann could be referring to any number of projects, including a The Last of Us Part 2 remaster on PS5. Although the good news is, a remake of the original title does now seem highly likely, as does the rumored release date.

Remember, as the title is still unannounced, take everything with a pinch of salt until it is. However, it wouldn’t surprise us if the above report was correct and that The Last of Us remake on PS5 does come out during the second half of this year.

PS5 upgrades, new features

The original The Last of Us was remastered for PS4, with it being a PS3 game. It also received further enhancements for the PS4 Pro. This version offered three modes. The first was a 1800p/60fps targeted mode, with the second being 4K and locked at 30fps, and the third being 1080p and locked at 60fps.

We suspect a PS5 remake of The Last of Us will offer native 4K resolution, locked at 60fps. It may even have a mode offering 120fps at a lower resolution and ray tracing. Of course, we’ll need to wait until Naughty Dog and Sony give us something concrete to know for sure.