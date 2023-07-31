Tekken 8 director absolutely roasts player who claims game “sucks”

Tekken 8 Director Katsuhiro Harada is a very active figure on social media and fired back at a player who had some unsavory comments after playing the recent Tekken 8 CNT.

In the fighting genre, alongside some notable examples, you have Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Tekken. A notable force in the PlayStation’s formative years, Tekken has evolved and come a long way over the years.

Several decades later and it’s now time for the eighth Iron Fist tournament. To get players amped up and also get a flavor of the game’s online infrastructure, two separate Tekken 8 CNTs have allowed players to face off in the new game for the first time.

The second CNT has now concluded. While many players have enjoyed the experience, so much so that they can’t stomach going back to Tekken 7, one frustrated player expressed their frustration at the game’s director – who replied in style.

Tekken 8 CNT draws criticism from player

Katsuhiro Harada is not only the director of Tekken 8, but he’s worked on the franchise since its beginning. He’s also known for being vocal on social media and engaging with the community.

The CNT has had a lot of love from players who can’t wait for the full release. However, one player, who claims in their Twitter profile that they are a “Top 16 AEL Tekken 7 Player 2020,” tweeted Harada directly that the game “sucks,” along with a picture of their game crashing.

Instead of shrugging off the jibe, Harada replied: “I’m sure those swear words apply to your computer as well.”

Tekken 8 players couldn’t get enough of the savage burn with one user saying: “Harada-Sensei just parried this man’s sentence and launched it.” Another commenter added: “Imagine getting roasted by the game director.”

We’re still a long way away from the game’s release. While no official release date has been announced, a fully-fledged beta is expected to arrive.