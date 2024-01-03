Tekken 8 director shuts down “racism” accusations for not revealing Black fighter

Tekken director Katsuhiro Harada responded to claims the fighting game is “racist” for not revealing a Black character in Tekken 8 yet.

After a long wait, Tekken 8 is finally set to release later this month, but the game is already being criticized for reasons unrelated to gameplay.

Fighter choices are one of the biggest community discussions for any fighting game and Tekken 8 is no exception, with many players wanting to see their favorites included.

This trend took a new turn on January 3, however, when a player accused Tekken of being “racist” for not revealing Eddy Gordo and Harada was quick to dispute the claims.

Harada blasts claims Tekken 8 is “racist”

In a post on X, a user by the name of ‘Unapolagetically Black’ claimed that the reason Gordo hasn’t been revealed is because the character is Black.

“The creators of Tekken are racist and don’t care about black characters or Dark skinned people so it’s going to be awhile until the real fighters come out instead of these Whites, Latins and Asians,” they blasted.

After tagging Harada, the Tekken Director shot back, saying the player wasn’t being logical with their thinking.

“Leory and Raven will kick your ass. Come to think of it, there are no Japanese characters in the American dramas and movies that I love, but I have never felt discriminated against because of it,” he retaliated. “What do you think is the crucial difference between you and me? (I am sure you don’t understand).”

“You are not logical at all, and you are simply a delusional person who doesn’t even realize that even if it were an emotional argument, it doesn’t make sense,” he added.

Fans were blown away by the response, praising Harada for his roast. “This is Tekken, not the United Nations,” one joked, adding that they believe Gordo will be an upcoming DLC character.

Be sure to check out Tekken 8 and Dexerto’s coverage when the game launches on January 26.