New Tekken game teased by Bandai Namco at Evo 2022

Bandai Namco might have finally teased Tekken 8, their potential upcoming Tekken title, during the Evo 2022 event.

On August 8, 2022, the Tekken 7 Grand Finals Evo 2022 took place. It was after this event that Bandai Namco released a new trailer showcasing some battle balance adjustments. The trailer also contained footage at the end that will excite the fans for sure.

The trailer initially started with all the updates that will be implemented in Tekken 7 but Bandai Namco had some other plans in the end.

Tekken 8 could be fully revealed at The Game Awards show this year

In the original Tekken ending, Kazuya threw his father, Heihachi, off a cliff. This footage was shown in the latest balance update trailer from Bandai Namco as well. However, much to fans’ surprise, it was immediately followed by a way better Kazuya character model with the text “Get ready” at the end.

As soon as the trailer went live, a similar post from The Games Awards‘ official Twitter handle also appears. Although not confirmed yet, it is highly likely that a substantial amount of Tekken 8 details could be revealed during The Games Awards show this year.

What’s debatable here is if the full game will be revealed during this time. The Global Finals of Tekken World Tour 2022 takes place on February 4-5, 2023, in Amsterdam. So, Bandai Namco may also decide to hold their full reveal until the end of TWT Global Finals.

It’s been more than seven years since Tekken 7 was released. The fact that they will still provide continuous support for the game is truly praiseworthy.

The upcoming update is scheduled to drop later this month on August 17, 2022, for all platforms including PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.