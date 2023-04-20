Zotac reveals gorgeous Spider-Man themed GPUs

Component manufacturer Zotac has launched Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse-themed graphics cards, and they come with custom coloring and a gorgeous backplate.

When shopping for a new PC build, your choice of parts can get pretty limited, everything is either in Silver, White, or Black. But, manufacturer Zotac is looking to get ahead of the curve by offering slightly customized variants of several RTX 40-series graphics cards.

The GPUs available are based on the AMP Aero and Twin Edge graphics cards, coming in both RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Ti flavors too. We’ve already looked at a Zotac RTX 4070 Ti, and you can expect to find similar levels of performance on its Spider-Man variant, too.

The GPUs are packed to the gills with the latest Nvidia goodies, including DLSS 3 and excellent ray tracing performance, just in case you wanted to run Cyberpunk 2077’s stunning Overdrive Mode on the GPUs, too.

Gorgeous backplates

Each GPU will have lovely Spider-Man trimmings on their backplates, featuring art from Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse‘s principal characters like Miles Morales and more. The unique aesthetic of the movie looks stunning, and so do the backplates on these graphics cards.

You’ll also be able to apply custom fan emblems to the graphics cards if you want to give it that extra Spidey spice.

You’ll also get Zotac’s little mascot included with the Spider-Man bundles. You can also participate in an ARG that Zotac is also running in order to win one of these themed Spider-Man bundles. You can find more details at Zotac’s site.

Right now, it’s unclear whether or not the graphics cards will be available at retail, though we sorely hope that they are, as those GPU backplates look incredible, and could transform the look of your gaming PC entirely. We sure hope that they get a general limited-edition release, but that remains to be seen.