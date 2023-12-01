You’ll soon officially be able to use your Android phone as a webcam

Microsoft’s Phone Link app may soon help users with better video calls without investing in a new webcam.

Webcams on most Windows laptops are simply useless. In case you want to look good on the calls, you’ll be forced to pick up an external webcam. However, this might change soon. Microsoft might soon let you use your phone as a webcam for Zoom or Google Meet calls.

The was first spotted by folks over at Android Authority. In the source code of Microsoft’s Phone Link app and the feature is still under development.

Article continues after ad

Phone Link, or Your Phone as it was called earlier, is a convenient application that lets you connect your Android phone to a Windows laptop, transfer data wirelessly, make or answer calls, and more.

Article continues after ad

The app can already access your smartphone’s camera and make video calls via the phone; however, using the camera feed for video calls on your laptop is new.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While the keen-eyed folks at Android Authority reviewed the source code, it does not explicitly mention “Webcam”. The presence of phrases like Tap this notification to allow your PC to stream your camera video, Pause video, Resume video, Switch to back, and Switch to front is an evident enough hint.

Article continues after ad

There could be a big asterisk, though

Microsoft

Many users might sigh a sigh of relief after reading this news. However, this feature might only be available to some.

Article continues after ad

Though the Phone Link app is handy, its nifty features are limited to Samsung’s flagship phones. This means the quality might be introduced, but your phone may not be eligible.

OnePlus 11, running on Android 14, might be the only phone apart from Samsung’s Galaxy flagship with access to all the features from the Phone Link app. That being said, Apple has been offering seamless camera continuity between iPhones and MacBooks, but if you have an eligible Android phone, you might soon experience this on Windows, too.