Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Black Friday deal hits lowest-ever price

Samsung’s flagship phones give you the best possible Android experience. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is even available at its lowest price right now. But if you don’t want to empty your wallet, this Galaxy S23 FE deal on Amazon is perfect. The retailer is offering a solid $200 discount on the already affordable smartphone.

This Black Friday brings Galaxy S23 FE at its lowest price ever, but it isn’t going to last forever. The S23 FE is an excellent choice for those who want a high-end phone without breaking the bank. It boasts an impressive camera system, a smooth 120Hz display, and a sleek design that resembles the Galaxy S23+.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a flagship killer at this price

The Galaxy S23 FE is the much-awaited successor to the Galaxy S21 FE. It brings you the best of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series with only a few compromises here and there. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and features 8GB of RAM.

Its 6.4-inch AMOLED panel is good for watching content, and the 120Hz refresh rate on the device makes scrolling through TikTok smoother than ever.

The S23 FE brings one of the best camera setups in its segment, beating even the Pixel 8. There’s a 50MP primary shooter on the device paired with an 8MP telephoto and a 12MP ultrawide lens. These cameras will let you click high-quality images and shoot 8K videos.

Samsung has also packed a decent 4500mAh battery on the device, which can easily last a day of usage. The smartphone charges via a 25W adaptor and runs Android 13 out of the box. The Korean company promises at least five years of software support, making sure you can use the phone for years.

