You can get $200 off Apple Watch Series 6 and beat the Black Friday rush right now

Apple Watch Series is available for purchase on Woot with a massive 50% discount. The Watch usually retails for $400.

Even though Apple has already released the Watch Series 9, its older smartwatches are still worth considering, especially if you can find a good deal. For instance, the Watch 6 series is currently discounted on Woot for over 50% off, making it a great option for those looking for a feature-packed smartwatch.

You can score around $200 discount on the watch and avoid the holiday rush that is just around the corner. Apple Watch Series 6 packs GPS and a slew of health-tracking features. You also get a neat design and a decent battery life.

Apple Watch Series 6 drops to lower-than-ever price

Apple

The Apple Watch 6 series with GPS is usually priced at $400. However, Woot is currently offering a discount of around $200, which means you can purchase the 40mm version of the watch for just $199.

Although the watch is three years old, this is still an impressive discount. Apple hardware is not often discounted by this much, so this is a great opportunity to buy a high-quality product at a reasonable cost.

The Series 6 is a smartwatch that comes with all the essential features you need. It can measure blood oxygen levels in just 15 seconds, using both infrared and red light.

The watch is powered by Apple S6 and is said to last up to 18 hours on a single charge. It takes only about 1.5 hours to charge from zero to full.

You can take calls and reply to texts directly from your watch, thanks to the Always-On Retina display that’s even brighter outdoors when your wrist is down.

There are currently discounts available on several other Apple products, including the M2 MacBook Air and the 10.2-inch iPad.

