Apple Watch Ultra goes on sale with $120 off in early Black Friday deal

Apple Watch Ultra is available for purchase on Best Buy at a price of $679— a $120 discount off the usual $799 retail price.

Apple launched the Watch Ultra last year, equipping it with high-end features such as a Sapphire crystal lens and EN13319 certification for diving, among others. The wearable is supposedly aimed at outdoors enthusiasts or hardcore athletes but you can wear it to work if you have to.

Although the Watch Ultra is not the latest and greatest in Apple’s arsenal (that title goes to the Watch Ultra 2), it still manages to offer features that could be more than enough for your specific needs. And with a solid $120 discount on Best Buy, the wearable becomes a good choice for bargain hunters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Snag savings on the Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra normally retails at $799, but Best Buy currently has it on sale with a $120 discount, bringing the price down to $679.

This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the watch so far. It’s definitely a good deal if you’re looking for a high-end watch and don’t want to get caught up in the Black Friday rush.

Watch Ultra is one of the most premium smartwatches you can buy. It comes Sapphire crystal front, a large 1.92-inches display, and a long battery life. The wearable is super durable with a rugged build that can withstand pretty much anything.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It is water resistant up to 100 m and is 40 m swimproof. Watch Ultra gets military-grade certification and can go as bright as 2000 nits.

If you’d fancy a Wear OS smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is currently on sale with a neat 41% discount.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.