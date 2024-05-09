Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak shows off big RAM upgrade

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra might not launch before early next year, but leaks are already revealing its features. The latest one claims the flagship will get a RAM boost.

Sawyer Galox, a frequent Samsung tipster, says the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra might get a RAM boost to 16GB. The smartphone will be available with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The S24 Ultra is only offered with 12GB of RAM.

Galox also claims that Samsung won’t be bumping the storage on the S25 Ultra, so we might get a 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variant. The latter two storage trims will be paired with 16GB RAM, according to the tipster.

Article continues after ad

For reference, the Galaxy S24 Ultra storage options include a 256GB + 12GB RAM, 512GB + 12GB RAM, and 1TB + 12GB RAM. The S23 Ultra from last year also debuted with a 128GB storage option with 8GB RAM.

While there’s no official confirmation from Samsung, the push for more RAM could be associated with AI. Samsung introduced a lot of AI features with the S24 Ultra, and since these features require more RAM, the company ditched the 8GB storage version. The push for 16GB RAM could mean Samsung has more powerful AI features in the works.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that Galox’s claims aren’t certain to come true. The tipster suggests that the S25 Ultra is still in the prototype stage, and there’s a possibility of significant changes before Samsung begins production of the new flagship.

Article continues after ad

The details about the S25 Ultra are quite limited for now. We mentioned in our S25 Ultra leaks roundup that the smartphone could arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor under the hood. The smartphone’s launch date is not confirmed yet. Samsung might announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 before the Ultra model.