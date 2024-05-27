Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra leak reveals two major camera upgrades

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s launch is still months away, but a series of leaks suggest that the phone’s camera performance is set to get a massive boost.

The latest Galaxy S25 Ultra leak suggests that the upcoming smartphone may have a massive camera performance boost. According to a Chinese tipster, Ice Universe, with a highly accurate track record, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may ship with a quad camera setup.

This new module may include a 200 MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

The camera setup on the current Galaxy S24 Ultra consists of a 200 MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP super-telephoto camera sensor with 5x optical zoom.

Upgrading the 10MP and 12MP sensors to a pair of 50MP sensors means that all the phone cameras may get 8K recording capability.

Moreover, higher-resolution sensors would also result in better low-light photography. The 50MP telephoto snapper with 3X optical zoom should help capture better portraits and detailed close-up images.

That said, this upgrade was long due, and while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra already had a 200 MP primary camera, the other sensors were comparatively less powerful.

Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

This Weibo post by Ice Universe contradicts another report in May that suggested the Galaxy S25 Ultra may drop the 3x telephoto sensor. This report also suggested that the 200 MP primary sensor may get improved image processing to capture better close-up images.

Samsung is also rumored to be working on a 1-inch ISOCELL camera sensor with 0.8µm pixels, dual-pixel autofocus, and in-sensor crop zoom. This new sensor is expected to ship with an upcoming flagship device, and there is a possibility that the 200 MP primary camera on the Galaxy S25 Ultra might use this sensor when launched.