Grab an Xbox Series X & Diablo 4 in an early killer Black Friday deal

Best Buy is running some very early Black Friday deals, including an Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 with $60 off.

There’s nothing like the rush of the holidays barrelling straight towards you. Between Hanukkah and Christmas, there are so many days to worry about.

Best Buy is getting ahead of the game this year with essentially, a preview of Black Friday itself. While most of the deals are a little boring right now, one tucked away is the Xbox Series X with a copy of Diablo 4 for $60 off.

One of the hottest games right now could be yours for no extra cost on top of the console. Diablo 4 might have been met with some criticism from its fanbase, but as a casual game for over the holiday break, it’s a meaty experience.

Plus, it has crossplay with other consoles and PCs, so you won’t be left out if your friends are playing elsewhere.

The Xbox Series consoles have quickly become one of our favorites. Between the bevy of titles available and the bounty found in Game Pass, they’ve become gaming jukeboxes.

Xbox Game Pass savings for Best Buy Plus members

Xbox

If you’re a Best Buy Plus member, there’s $10 off Game Pass three-month subscriptions right now. One even comes with a mystery Starfield freebie.

2024 is looking very bright for Xbox players. Between the slew of games coming from the recent closure of the Activision Blizzard deal and the plethora of stuff incoming from other places, there’s never been a better time to grab an Xbox Series X.

