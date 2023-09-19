Xbox handheld console is not happening according to leaked documents

Leaked court documents from Microsoft has revealed that the company has no plans on making a first-party handheld console similar to the ROG Ally or Steam Deck.

Over the last year or so, handheld consoles like the Valve Steam Deck and ASUS Rog Ally have skyrocketed in popularity as more PC gamers come to enjoy being able to play wherever they want.

Sony is releasing the PlayStation Portal, which is set to release as a remote play handheld for those wanting to game on the couch in their own home.

Article continues after ad

Xbox fans have wished for a first-party handheld console from Microsoft, but leaked court documents show that it’s not happening.

Article continues after ad

Xbox handheld made by Microsoft is not happening

On September 19, 2023, a series of FTC documents from the court case surrounding Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard were leaked.

In those documents, there was a wide variety of information regarding Microsoft’s plans for the future and even some for the past.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One infograph leaked from the documents shows that a first-party Xbox handheld is “not in scope” for the company.

Article continues after ad

Back when the ASUS Rog Ally was first released, many members of the Xbox community were certain that it would become the “Xbox Handheld” that everyone has been eager for.

It’s quite powerful, and as it runs Window’s 11 it’s a no brainer for many to install the Xbox app alongside Steam, Epic, and other stores.

Article continues after ad

For more tech news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.