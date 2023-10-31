Where to buy M3 MacBook Pro: Price, specs, more

Looking for where to buy an M3 MacBook Pro? Apple just concluded its “Scary Fest” product launch event, where it announced the brand-new laptops. We go over all the details for the new MacBooks, including price, specs, and more.

Apple has announced the new MacBook Pro lineup, equipped with the latest and greatest M3 chips. You get to choose from two screen sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch, packed with either the M3, M3 Pro, or M3 Max chipset.

Article continues after ad

You won’t see a 13-inch Pro system this year as Apple has replaced it with a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the standard M3 chip minus the touch bar. The new MacBook models are claimed to bring big performance improvements, thanks to the M3 chips.

Article continues after ad

M3 MacBook Pro: Specs

The refreshed Apple MacBook Pro lineup brings several minor improvements here and there, but a new physical look and design is not on the list. They essentially look the same as the previous generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros introduced in 2021.

Article continues after ad

However, Apple has generously thrown in a new “Space Black” finish for the models featuring the more powerful M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. The colorway was first introduced with the M2 MacBook Air.

The screens on the M3 MacBook Pros are described as “the World’s best laptop display” but they are not so different from the M2 generation MacBook Pros. The Liquid Retina XDR panels maintain the same peak brightness of 1600 nits.

Article continues after ad

There is, however, a boost in the maximum brightness at which SDR content is shown, up from 500 to 600 nits, which results in around a 20% boost.

Article continues after ad

Apple stated that the 16-inch M3 Pro-equipped MacBook Pro should last 22 hours on a single charge. The 14-inch versions pack a smaller battery, so you may have to charge them more often.

The main highlight of the laptops is the powerful line of M3 chips. Compared to the M2 chip, the new line brings a faster and more efficient CPU with an updated GPU that supports ray tracing.

M3 MacBook Pro: Price

The base 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro starts from $1,599 with 8 GB Unified Storage and 512 GB storage, while going for the 1 TB option would cost your wallet $200 more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip starts at $1,999 with 18 GB Unified Storage and 512 GB storage. You can also grab the 1 TB and 96W USB-C Power adapter variant for $2,399.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The top-tier MacBook Pro with M3 Max, 36 GB Unified Storage, and 1 TB storage version will be available for $3,199.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at $2,499 for M3 Pro, 18 GB Unified Storage, 512 GB storage, and 140W USB-C power adapter. The same combination with the 36 GB Unified Storage will cost you $2,899.

Article continues after ad

The M3 Max version costs $3,499 for the 36 GB variant and $3,999 if you want 48 GB Unified Storage.

Where to buy the M3 MacBook Pro

Apple’s M3 and M3 Pro laptops will start shipping on November 7th, while the M3 Max variants will arrive later at an unspecified date. Pre-orders for the new laptops are now open at various online retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.

Article continues after ad

Amazon

Amazon does not offer all the announced models as of yet but you get to choose from a decent list of M3 MacBook Pros.

Article continues after ad

Best Buy

Best Buy has four M3 MacBook Pros available, including the 16-inch and 14-inch models with M3 Pro chips.

Is the M3 MacBook Pro worth the upgrade?

Apple’s M2 generation MacBook Pro models are still a pretty solid option, and you should be able to perform the most demanding tasks on them. However, if you are a power user and are tempted to try Apple’s new silicon (M3 chips), you might consider upgrading.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Article continues after ad