What to consider before getting a VPN

Want to use a VPN but are unsure how to get hold of one and make it work? Fret not. This quick guide tells you everything about getting a VPN and more.

VPNs or Virtual Private Networks are probably the most used tech word we’ve heard lately. While the efficiency and requirements of a VPN largely depend on your physical location, looking at the varied use cases of a VPN is equally crucial for all of us.

The most basic use case of any VPN is to ensure seamless access to content or data unavailable in your country. The best VPNs keep users anonymous from government agencies, interlopers, Internet service providers, and ISPs that limit your access or sell your browsing data for highly targeted advertisements.

Article continues after ad

So, in a nutshell, you’ll need a VPN to access software, stream content that is not available in your country, or access a website or some data by bypassing the laws of a country. With the definitions and use cases aside, we’ll walk you through getting a VPN and using it on your device.

Article continues after ad

What should you consider before getting a VPN?

Getting a VPN is not rocket science. However, which one to get and how to get one are things that you need to understand.

Understand the requirements

Before you even start shortlisting the best VPNs, you need to know why you want to get a VPN and how you intend to use it. Your end decision might vary based on your usage. If you need a VPN service to access foreign content on a streaming platform, you must opt for a service that offers faster connectivity and faster downloads. But if your requirements include accessing content that is allowed in your country, then privacy and security must be the highest parameter. So, knowing how you will use the VPN and the applicable speed or data limitations is essential.

Article continues after ad

Budget

Knowing how much you’re ok to spend also plays a key role when deciding on a VPN service. You might come across various services that offer a bundle of features, but understanding your core requirements will help you choose the best value-for-money VPN service. Identifying the budget also helps determine the necessity of a VPN subscription, as most of these services come with a recurring cost and will stop you from buying useless and costly add-ons.

Article continues after ad

Platform support

Identifying the devices you’ll use to access the VPN is important. If you plan to use the VPN on your Android phone or an iPhone, ensure the VPN company offers a native application for all your devices. Similarly, the cost and features between a VPN for Windows and a VPN for Mac might differ. Choosing a service available across multiple platforms is a good idea and lets you use the VPN app on all or most devices with the same subscription.

Article continues after ad

Best & most popular VPNs to get

Nord VPN

NordVPN is among the most popular VPN services. Rated among the best, NordVPN is available on various platforms and is considered to be highly stable and secure.

ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is among the best VPN services for iPhones as it is fast, secure, and free. Unlike other services that bombard you with loads of ads before you connect to the server, there are no time or data limits.

ExpressVPN

This is another popular and affordable VPN service available for almost all popular software platforms.

Article continues after ad

Are VPNs Safe?

Most VPNs are safe and are designed to keep you anonymous. There is a chance that the VPN you’ve chosen might not be as secure as others. So, it’s a great idea to read all the fine print and understand their policies, especially the ones that define your data logging.

Article continues after ad

Any service that doesn’t promise you anonymity should be avoided. Similarly, you must remain cautious if a VPN has a history of selling user data. Lastly, services that sell your data or rely on advertisement revenue must be avoided at all costs.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.