Best free VPN for iPhone in 2024

Protecting your online activity doesn’t have to be expensive. Here are some of the best free VPN services you can download on your iPhone.

iPhones are packed with security features to keep your data safe. There’s Face ID, which unlocks your phone with a glance, and some iPhones even have Touch ID for fingerprint unlocking. On the software side, you can control what apps can access (like your location or photos), see how apps handle your privacy, and choose what information you share with them. The list is long, but even with all this security, you need a VPN.

VPNs, or virtual private networks are a service that helps you stay private online by encrypting the connection between your iPhone and the internet. It masks your IP address, making your browsing history and location untraceable.

Advanced VPN services cost money, but if you’re running short on cash, you can consider using a free VPN for your iPhone. Below, we have listed five free VPNs for iPhones. They all offer a subscription tier as well, but basic services are free.

ProtonVPN

“We believe online privacy is a fundamental human right. Providing free access is part of our mission,” reads ProtonVPN’s official site. And true to its claims, the company offers a free VPN service that’s far better than any other provider out there. There are no time or data limits, unlike other services that bombard you with loads of ads before you connect to the server.

ProtonVPN does not log your online activity, meaning no records of the pages you visit or your IP address are saved. The company is based in Switzerland, which is considered a country with some of the strongest data protection and privacy laws. ProtonVPN isn’t obligated to retain data logs under Swiss law.

The free plan limits you to one simultaneous connection and access to servers only in the Netherlands, Japan, and the US. However, you can select which server to use.

Hotspot Shield

Hotspot Shield should be your automatic choice if you’re after fast speed. The service calls itself the fastest free VPN out there. And it’s indeed fast. In our testing, we were able to get a speed that was similar to paid VPNs. Another good thing about Hotspot Shield is that you don’t need to enter any personal details to access the services, and there is no device limit.

Hotspot Shield doesn’t have a data limit, but the time is limited. This is probably the most limiting aspect of the service. To start using the VPN, you need to watch a 15-second ad, which gives you 15 minutes to use the service. Watch another ad to extend the time. Hotspot Shield gives you access to servers in four countries.

PrivadoVPN

PrivadoVPN is another solid VPN for iPhone. It has a 10GB monthly data limit, but don’t worry if you exhaust it. You will still be able to use the VPN but with a throttled speed. PrivadoVPN doesn’t log your activity and offers you access to 12 global servers.

You also get some decent protection features such as IP masking, stable transfers, and point-to-point encryption. One thing we’d point out is the lack of an audit. PrivadoVPN hasn’t undergone a third-party audit to verify its logging claims. You’ll need to trust the provider’s words for it.

TunnelBear

TunnelBear is your sweet and innocent VPN provider with a playful interface and stringent privacy policies. The company’s support page says they offer up to 2GB of VPN bandwidth per month. This isn’t a lot but if you do occasional location spoofing, it should be enough. However, the speed you get with the service is quite slow.

TunnelBear shines with its massive server network, offering access to over 40 locations around the world. This lets you unblock websites with restricted content in different regions. Plus, the free plan allows you to connect up to five devices at the same time.

Atlas VPN

Atlas VPN is another free VPN service you can download on your iPhone. It offers 5GB of data per month and allows you to enjoy VPN services in four locations. Atlas VPN has a kill switch feature that prevents data leaks by blocking traffic when your VPN connection suddenly drops. There’s also a split tunneling feature that gives you access to your content without disconnecting the VPN.

The best part is, Atlas VPN throws in the same military-grade encryption you’d find in a paid plan, even with their free tier. Atlas VPN doesn’t log any of your identifiable information and offers decent speed.

Why do you need a VPN?

You need a VPN to protect your online activity, mask your IP addresses, and keep your data safe. Governments, advertisers, and hackers can monitor your web browsing history. But with a VPN, you can protect your internet traffic while browsing at home or connected to a public network.