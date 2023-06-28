The metaverse is in catastrophic shape according to report

A new report from Gartner has indicated that the metaverse might be suffering for multiple reasons, including a general lack of interest.

After intense hype, the metaverse appears to be already dissipating. A new report from The Register states that industry analyst Gartner has found that the metaverse is maybe in the worst shape of its existence.

The report, titled “Emerging Tech: Adopter Anti-patterns – Metaverse Use Cases Are Plagued by Low Adoption”, has found that a significant amount of experiences have little audiences.

It’s due to a huge range of factors, including Gen Z kids not actually holding any interest in the projects. In the report, it was found that 85% of users aren’t really “that interested in brands operating in metaverses”.

Of the Gen Z kids surveyed, they also found 43% didn’t understand the metaverse.

New report shows no one really interested in the metaverse

Part of the issue also stems from the odd low quality that the metaverse currently provides. When Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, showed off the avatars for its metaverse projects, it was lampooned for its graphical fidelity.

This seems to have leaked into other projects as well, as major complaints from the research found that the avatars “are not always well synced with the real person”.

The reasoning given for this was due to the generally low price of the headsets in comparison to what’s actually needed to hit the desired effect when communicating inside the virtual plane.

It also found that users were finding the meetings to be more expensive than just using a regular PC. On top of the cost of the headset, some meeting apps require a subscription fee on top of that to access.

Gartner also found that users were also uncomfortable inside the headsets, even as they start to improve ergonomics and design.

The report concludes that businesses looking to get into the metaverse now should probably reconsider. Gartner has estimated that metaverse projects, like “immersive meetings”, might not last another five years.