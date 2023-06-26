Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk could happen at UFC 300

Tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk could throw down at UFC 300 if statements made by former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen are to be believed.

We’re definitely in the strangest timeline as Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg are apparently interested in seeing which social network comes out on top by facing off against each other in the octagon.

The debacle started in late June, when Elon Musk said he was “up for a cage match” with Zuckerberg when Facebook announced it was looking to make its own version of Twitter called ‘Threads.’

This IRL ‘celebrity deathmatch’ is causing quite a stir online as the bout becomes more and more likely. Just last week, UFC President Dana White revealed he’d gotten in touch with both Musk and Zuckerberg, claiming they are “dead serious” about fighting each other.

Chael Sonnen claims Zuckerberg wants to fight Musk at UFC 300

Now, another major bit of information has been potentially revealed. During an interview on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen said that he’d been contacted by Zuckerberg prior to the interview… and claimed the Facebook CEO wants to throw down at UFC 300.

“Zuckerberg has told me that he has agreed to fight Elon Musk at UFC 300,” he stated. “It was a very big deal. He kept bringing up the dates, because, ‘Elon could never say he has something to do. He could never say that he was busy.'”

This means that, if what Sonnen says is true, we could be seeing one of the biggest celebrity showdowns in combat sports history taking place within the next year.

When is UFC 300 taking place? Musk vs Zuckerberg possibly penned for combat sports event

Although dates for UFC 300 have yet to be revealed, reports claim that the event could take place in April or May of 2024.

This means that Musk and Zuckerberg will have a little under a year to train in preparation for their big match.

For now, it’s uncertain if anything has been set in stone between these two — but we’ll make sure to keep you updated on this ongoing story right here at Dexerto.