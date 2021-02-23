 TikTok star Josh Richards and Mark Wahlberg launch Gen Z production company - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

TikTok star Josh Richards and Mark Wahlberg launch Gen Z production company

Published: 23/Feb/2021 19:44

by Virginia Glaze
Josh Richards Mark Wahlberg create new Gen Z production company
YouTube: Josh Richards / GQ

Share

Josh Richards

Sway House member and social media star Josh Richards has partnered up with actor and producer Mark Wahlberg to kick off his very own Gen Z-centric media production company.

Josh Richards is no newbie when it comes to content creation and amassing a large audience; the social media star has garnered over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube alone, scoring another 24 million followers on his primary platform, TikTok.

However, it seems that the personality behind the smartphone screen is transitioning to broader horizons after partnering with none other than actor Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas production company.

Together, these two giants are forming another media production company with a focus on Gen Z viewers. Dubbed CrossCheck studios, this company aims to “cater to Gen Z content creators across all sectors of entertainment” and is “focused on becoming the premier venue for internet-native creatives.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Josh Richards (@joshrichards)

Whether or not Richards’ production company will launch full-fledged movies and tv shows remains to be seen, but it has already “put together a full slate of material” and is even “actively scouting new projects.”

“This is a real passion project for me that I’m going to pour my heart and soul into,” Richards said of his new venture. “We’re going to have a lot of fun along the way and build something great together. I would like to thank Mark, Lev and Archie for believing in a 19-year-old from a small town in Ontario. Now, let’s get to work.”

“I am impressed with Josh and all of the things he’s already accomplished,” Wahlberg commented. “We are looking forward to being in business with him and joining forces with CrossCheck Studios.”

With the likes of Charli D’Amelio and her family scoring their very own reality show on Hulu and rumors of Addison Rae potentially creating a song with Nicki Minaj, Richards’ newest partnership marks yet another huge milestone for internet-based content creators moving into the mainstream limelight.

Exactly what kind of content Richards’ company will put out remains to be seen, but it’s certainly exciting to imagine young innovators taking the reigns for a new generation of media.

Esports

Shopify launch Rebellion esports organization with StarCraft II roster

Published: 19/Feb/2021 19:11

by Adam Fitch
Shopify Rebellion logo
Shopify

Share

Canadian e-commerce company Shopify have launched Shopify Rebellion, their very own esports organization that plans to compete across multiple games.

The e-commerce giants have chosen to start their journey in competitive gaming with Blizzard’s real-time strategy title StarCraft II.

Shopify Rebellion have launched with three notable competitors under their ranks, namely Sasha “Scarlett” Hostyn, “ByuN” Hyun Woo, and Julian “Lambo” Brosig.

Dario Wünsch, a retired StarCraft II player better known as TLO in the gaming world, left esports organization Team Liquid in September 2020 to join the e-commerce outfit.

Scarlett Shopify Rebellion
Shopify
Scarlett made waves in 2018 by becoming the first female to win a major SCII tournament.

TLO joined Shopify as their esports program manager, at the time it wasn’t clear as to what the position would entail. Now, as of the announcement on February 19, it’s clear that the company were eyeing up the growing industry in a non-traditional sense.

Typically, when non-endemic companies decide to engage in esports, they sponsor a team or competition. Shopify have decided that there’s merit in them housing and managing players — perhaps it’s an elaborate marketing effort for their e-commerce offerings.

“We want to take a deep dive into what makes esports so great; the human stories that are told in-game and off-screen,” said TLO regarding Shopify’s esports venture.”The wit. Discipline. Endless pursuit of mastery. What better way than to begin this journey than with three legendary players, playing a game so historically important for esports. After all, it is arguably the game that started it all.”

Paper Crowns, a creative and marketing agency, were behind the branding of Shopify Rebellion. Just in January 2021, according to a tweet, they worked with the likes of infrastructure giants Vindex, Overwatch and Call of Duty developers Activision Blizzard, and iconic organization Dignitas.