TikTok star Josh Richards and Mark Wahlberg launch Gen Z production company - Dexerto

Sway House member and social media star Josh Richards has partnered up with actor and producer Mark Wahlberg to kick off his very own Gen Z-centric media production company.

Josh Richards is no newbie when it comes to content creation and amassing a large audience; the social media star has garnered over 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube alone, scoring another 24 million followers on his primary platform, TikTok.

However, it seems that the personality behind the smartphone screen is transitioning to broader horizons after partnering with none other than actor Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas production company.

Together, these two giants are forming another media production company with a focus on Gen Z viewers. Dubbed CrossCheck studios, this company aims to “cater to Gen Z content creators across all sectors of entertainment” and is “focused on becoming the premier venue for internet-native creatives.”

Whether or not Richards’ production company will launch full-fledged movies and tv shows remains to be seen, but it has already “put together a full slate of material” and is even “actively scouting new projects.”

“This is a real passion project for me that I’m going to pour my heart and soul into,” Richards said of his new venture. “We’re going to have a lot of fun along the way and build something great together. I would like to thank Mark, Lev and Archie for believing in a 19-year-old from a small town in Ontario. Now, let’s get to work.”

“I am impressed with Josh and all of the things he’s already accomplished,” Wahlberg commented. “We are looking forward to being in business with him and joining forces with CrossCheck Studios.”

Today’s announcement is nothing short of surreal for me. Take this away from it: 1) If you don’t dream, you can’t achieve! There’s still a long way to go, but if I can get this far, so can you. 2) We are open for business and want to become the #1 production company for GenZ — Josh (@JoshRichards) February 23, 2021

With the likes of Charli D’Amelio and her family scoring their very own reality show on Hulu and rumors of Addison Rae potentially creating a song with Nicki Minaj, Richards’ newest partnership marks yet another huge milestone for internet-based content creators moving into the mainstream limelight.

Exactly what kind of content Richards’ company will put out remains to be seen, but it’s certainly exciting to imagine young innovators taking the reigns for a new generation of media.