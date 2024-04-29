Switch 2 leak claims console will have electromagnetic controllers, new buttons & more

Mobapad, a Switch accessory company, has posted some alleged details on the upcoming Switch 2. Including some highly requested features.

The excitement for Nintendo’s next big console announcement continues to build. As a result, rumours and leaks are swirling. One particularly credible set of leaks comes from Switch accessory manufacturer Mobapad, which revealed some exciting details about what we might expect from the Nintendo Switch 2.

The leaks were posted on Mobapad’s Facebook and Billibilli pages, and offer a number of insights into the features that the Switch 2 will be bringing to the table. The leaks seem to confirm that the new console will keep the hybrid nature of the Switch, maintaining a handheld and docked form.

One of the more interesting points referred to Joy-Cons which will use an electromagnet to attach to the console, substantiating previous tentative rumors about this feature. The new style Joy-Cons are said to be larger and focus more on ergonomics. This is not the limit of the design changes, as the leak suggests that the SL and SR buttons will now be ‘metallic’ with a new button behind each Joy-Con and another new button underneath the Home button.

A much-requested feature has been backwards compatibility, and many Nintendo fans will be delighted by word that the Switch 2 will be able to play Switch 1 carts. Though supposedly Switch 2 cartridges will be a slightly different shape and will not fit into the Switch 2 cartridge slot.

In addition, the Bluetooth chip for the Switch 2 will support existing Joy-Con and Pro controllers, and will still allow for HD vibration by utilizing an ALPS dual-axis linear motor.

The Switch 2 dock will continue to feature a USB-C port for power and will support up to 4K video output. In handheld mode, users will supposedly be able to enjoy a larger 8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080p. The redesigned kickstand is said to feature a damping bracket for better angle adjustment.

As always, since this information has not been officially announced by Nintendo, it needs to be taken with a grain of salt.